BOYS BASKETBALL: On Claggett's career night, Cougars cruise against Christ School

Both players saw longer scoring draughts in the second quarter but came alive in the second half. Nix finished with a team-high 22 points, while Moss added 18.

“On the offensive end, we weren’t really moving, and we weren’t hitting a lot of shots,” Moss said regarding his increased aggressiveness in the second half. “Being one of the team captains, I have to figure out how to get us more involved, and if that’s by getting more aggressive, I’ll do that.”

For the Greenies, their top offensive contribution came from junior forward De'Ante Green, who finished with 19 points.

Green is rated a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, and he’s regarded as the No. 1 player in North Carolina for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. He has scholarship offers from traditional college powerhouses such as Kansas and North Carolina.

Despite the 6-foot-9 Green being the largest player on the floor – Cannon 7-foot center Christian Reeves is still recovering from an injury – the Cougars focused on limiting his impact in the paint.

“(Green) is a good player,” Moss said. “We just studied his habits, figuring out his go-to moves. We tried to defend that and defend his counter to try and shut him down.”