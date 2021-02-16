BOYS BASKETBALL: Reigning state champion Eagles defeat Calvary Day in first round of NCISAA playoffs

Wilkens helped shave the deficit to three points when he snatched a defensive rebound and delivered an outlet pass past halfcourt to Donovan Robinson, who finished the play with a hard-charging, contested layup.

“A couple of those were us not doing a good job of keeping them off the offensive glass,” said Cantadore. “They were getting second chances. A couple times when we were substituting we were not communicating on defense and leaving guys open. Those are things that were mental breakdowns on our part, and we will fix them and get better there.”

Concord Academy reasserted itself by scoring 11 of the last 14 points of the third quarter. From the three-minute mark of the third quarter to there being a little more than two minutes left in the game, Cannady was dominant.

During those nine minutes, he scored 10 of his 15 points, had five of his game-high six assists, and he pulled down the Eagles only two rebounds of the fourth quarter. His scoring chances were often created off his own drives to the basket, using a lethal first step that left defenders helpless.

“When I get hot, I get hot,” said Cannady. “I think the lane was open and I knew for a fact that I could take my man. I have a lot of confidence to take my man.”