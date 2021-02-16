BOYS BASKETBALL: Reigning state champion Eagles defeat Calvary Day in first round of NCISAA playoffs

CONCORD – For three-fourths of its first-round state playoff game Tuesday, unseeded Winston-Salem Calvary Day made a case for getting the same type of recognition awarded Concord Academy, the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s defending 3A champion and this year’s top seed in the West Region.
Fortunately for the Eagles, they were so much better than the visiting Cougars in the first quarter that the rest of the game simply provided filler for the outcome.
Concord Academy scored the game’s first seven points, had a double-digit lead less than halfway into the first quarter, and withstood a valiant Calvary Day third-period threat, as the Eagles advanced to the second round with a 68-56 win.
On Friday, the Eagles (21-7 overall) will play host to the winner of Tuesday’s first-round matchup between fourth-seeded Asheville School and unseeded Asheville Christian Academy.
“Anything can happen in the playoffs,” said Concord Academy coach Frank Cantadore II. “I thought we came out strong. Our pressure defense threw (Calvary Day) off some. They’re a good, well-coached team. They have some good players. Their 3’s kind of kept them in the game.”
The senior trio of Javian Cannady, Trae Benham and Tyler Fearne scored all but two of Concord Academy’s first-quarter points as it took a 19-4 lead before Calvary Day’s Owen Gulledge hit the period’s final basket, a 10-foot baseline jumper, with 30 seconds left.
Cannady scored the first five on a 3-pointer and a layup. Fearne’s steal-dunk combo in the Cougars’ backcourt and long-range jumper were sandwiched around a tip-in by Calvary Day’s Jack McKnight.
“I just wanted to come out aggressive and help the team,” said Fearne, who finished with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds. “… And play defense, offense, whatever the team needs me to do, and rebound.”
Benham then hit a 3-pointer that seemed like it might have come from closer to the midcourt line than the 3-point arc. The Eagles’ leading scorer this season, who finished with 10 points, closed the first quarter with a pull-up jumper from the right wing and another 3-pointer from the opposite side of the arc.
Concord Academy’s trapping 1-3-1 zone defense was just as instrumental in the quick start, forcing four straight turnovers during an early stretch of the first quarter. Calvary Day’s scoring struggles continued well into the second quarter, but it put together an 11-4 run to close out the first half that sliced its deficit to 31-23.
Starting with an opening 3-pointer, James Wilkens provided Calvary Day with a spark, scoring 13 of his 17 points in the second half. Another Wilkens’ trey, which was set up by Zech Gibson passing up a good look from the wing to pass to Wilkens for a better shot from the right corner, cut Concord Academy’s lead to 36-31 with 4 minutes, 41 seconds left in the period.
Wilkens helped shave the deficit to three points when he snatched a defensive rebound and delivered an outlet pass past halfcourt to Donovan Robinson, who finished the play with a hard-charging, contested layup.
“A couple of those were us not doing a good job of keeping them off the offensive glass,” said Cantadore. “They were getting second chances. A couple times when we were substituting we were not communicating on defense and leaving guys open. Those are things that were mental breakdowns on our part, and we will fix them and get better there.”
Concord Academy reasserted itself by scoring 11 of the last 14 points of the third quarter. From the three-minute mark of the third quarter to there being a little more than two minutes left in the game, Cannady was dominant.
During those nine minutes, he scored 10 of his 15 points, had five of his game-high six assists, and he pulled down the Eagles only two rebounds of the fourth quarter. His scoring chances were often created off his own drives to the basket, using a lethal first step that left defenders helpless.
“When I get hot, I get hot,” said Cannady. “I think the lane was open and I knew for a fact that I could take my man. I have a lot of confidence to take my man.”
Gibson, who had six of his eight rebounds in the third quarter, led Calvary Day (10-14 overall) with 18 points. Langston Boyd scored 12 for Concord Academy, and teammate Logan Threatt had eight rebounds to go with his 11 points.
SCORING SUMMARY
Calvary Day 6 17 13 20 -- 56
Concord Academy 19 12 16 21 -- 68
CALVARY DAY – James Wilkens 17, Zech Gibson 18, Robinson 9, Johnson 3, Gulledge 5, McKnight 2, Rodella 2
CONCORD ACADEMY – Javian Cannady 15, Johnson 1, Trae Benham 10, Tyler Fearne 17, Langston Boyd 12, Logan Threatt 11, Mircic 2