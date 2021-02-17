 Skip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL: Spiders go off for a season-high point total in win over Anson Senior
02=19 CARSON COOKE

Carson Cooke was one of five Concord players in double figures Tuesday night. 

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

CONCORD – The Concord side of the scoreboard in Rimer Gym got one heck of a workout Tuesday night.

With all 12 Spiders scoring, the Concord boys basketball team tallied a 94-52 victory over Anson Senior High in a non-conference affair.

The 94 points are a season-high for Concord and the most the Spiders have put up since scoring 107 against Mallard Creek to start the 2018-19 campaign.

The Spiders’ record moves to 5-7 overall and 4-7 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The Bearcats, meanwhile, are 6-5, 6-4 in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference.

Johnakin Franklin led the Spiders with 16 points, and Carson Cooke had 11, while Brayden Blue, LJ Scott and James Smith registered 10 apiece.

The Bearcats were paced by high-scoring guard Lanyc Shuler, who produced a game-high 30 points, which is his average for the season.

SCORING SUMMARY

Anson                18     13     10     11 – 52

Concord            21     21     27     25 – 94

ANSON – Teal 7, Lanyc Shuler 30, Samuel Ingram 5, Shamand Ingram 3, Robinson 6, Caple 1

CONCORD – Parker 6, Swinger 5, Rogers 6, Torrence 6, Johnakin Franklin 16, LJ Scott 10, Aldridge 4, Toe 8, Carson Cooke 11, James Smith 10, Morales 2, Brayden Blue 10

