BOYS BASKETBALL: Spiders outduel Wolverines to close season
BOYS BASKETBALL: Spiders outduel Wolverines to close season

01-29 WEST CABARRUS-CONCORD LOGO

CONCORD – In the season finale for both teams, the Concord boys basketball team built a double-digit halftime advantage and went on to take an 80-67 victory over West Cabarrus Friday night at Rimer Gym.

The Spiders wrap up their campaign at 6-7 overall and 5-7 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The Wolverines also end up 6-7, 6-7.

The Concord Spiders host the A.L. Brown Wonders in a South Piedmont Class 3A matchup.

Franklin

The game was close after the first quarter, when the Spiders led by just two points, but they began to take control in the next period, when junior Johnakin Franklin scored nine of his team-best 21 points to put the Spiders out in front, 39-25, at halftime.

Brayden Blue had 13 points for Concord, and Carson Cooke added 10.

02-21 JOSEPH SIERRA

Sierra

West Cabarrus had a balanced offensive attack that was led by Joseph Sierra (22 points), Jaylen Jackson (16), Sebastian Akins (12) and Ricky Minard III (12).

SCORING SUMMARY

West Cabarrus                  15     10     24     18 – 67

Concord                                17     22     21     20 – 80

WEST CABARRUS – Harris 2, Munson 3, Joseph Sierra 22, Jaylen Jackson 16, Sebastian Akins 12, Ricky Minard III 12

CONCORD – Parker 5, Swinger 9, Rogers 5, Torrence 6, Johnakin Franklin 21, Toe 3, Carson Cooke 10, Smith 8, Brayden Blue 13

