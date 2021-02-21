BOYS BASKETBALL: Spiders outduel Wolverines to close season

CONCORD – In the season finale for both teams, the Concord boys basketball team built a double-digit halftime advantage and went on to take an 80-67 victory over West Cabarrus Friday night at Rimer Gym.

The Spiders wrap up their campaign at 6-7 overall and 5-7 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The Wolverines also end up 6-7, 6-7.

The game was close after the first quarter, when the Spiders led by just two points, but they began to take control in the next period, when junior Johnakin Franklin scored nine of his team-best 21 points to put the Spiders out in front, 39-25, at halftime.

Brayden Blue had 13 points for Concord, and Carson Cooke added 10.

West Cabarrus had a balanced offensive attack that was led by Joseph Sierra (22 points), Jaylen Jackson (16), Sebastian Akins (12) and Ricky Minard III (12).

SCORING SUMMARY

West Cabarrus 15 10 24 18 – 67

Concord 17 22 21 20 – 80