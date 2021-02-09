BOYS BASKETBALL: Spiders take Round 1 of this year’s series with archrival Wonders

CONCORD – After each team was able to put a sluggish quarter behind it, Monday’s boys basketball game between A.L. Brown and Concord turned into the type of close matchup one would expect out of the Cabarrus County rivals.
Although they were down double figures in the first quarter, the homestanding Spiders caught up to knot the score at halftime then built enough of a cushion early in the fourth quarter to race past the Wonders, 81-67.
In winning two of its last three games, Concord improved to 4-5 overall and in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. A.L. Brown lost its second game in a row to slip to 5-4 overall and 4-4 in league play.
“To fight from (a score of) 20-2 down and to be there (in the fourth quarter), I can’t be more proud of my guys,” said winning coach Barrett Krueger. “They stuck with it. One thing we’ve had all season is these peaks and valleys and (questions about whether we were) going to be mentally and physically tough to withstand someone’s big knockout punch. Finally, I think we did tonight.”
Concord’s Johnakin Franklin and A.L. Brown’s Kheni Briggs had monster quarters to propel their respective teams in the first half. They shared game-high honors with 25 points each, but it was Briggs that delivered the first blow.
Guards C.J. Wilson (two 3-pointers) and Bryson Chajon (one) supported Briggs’ 11-point first quarter with their outside marksmanship. Briggs added his own three-point play as the Wonders’ raced to a 22-9 advantage at the break.
Late in the first period, with his team down big, Krueger looked to jolt the Spiders by substituting all five of his starters at once.
“I brought them over, I said ‘Guys, I just want you to take a deep breath, settle down, because you’re going right back out there’,” said Krueger. “Right now just talk to each other on the bench, settle yourselves down, and get ready to go back out and play. Maybe that helped a little bit.”
Franklin led the second-quarter charge, connecting on two of his game-high four 3-pointers. He totaled 12 points in the period, which was half the Spiders’ production, as the teams went to halftime deadlocked at 33-33.
“I thought we started rushing a little bit on offense and not getting as good of shots as we did in the first quarter,” said A.L. Brown coach Andy Poplin, who led Concord High to a state championship as coach in 2007. “It kind of affected us on both ends of the court.”
Led by James Smith’s pair, Concord dropped five 3-pointers in the third quarter and slowly started to build a lead. Forward Magnus Swinger scored seven of his 17 points in the period as the Spiders led 59-56 entering the final stanza.
“Once we went down, we weren’t going to go back down, so we just stayed locked in the whole game,” said Swinger, a junior.
Concord’s lead swelled to double digits early in the fourth quarter. Teddy Russell, Briggs and Wilson, who finished with 13 points, made consecutive baskets as the Wonders crept to within 66-63 with 3 minutes, 20 seconds remaining.
“At that point, it was important for us to take smart shots on offense,” said Franklin, a junior guard. “(And) just be patient on offense, to keep the ball out of the paint, to try to get (defensive) stops and rebounds and slow the game down.”
After a hard-driving layup by Smith, Russell cut the gap to three points again with his soft, baseline jumper. That’s as close as A.L. Brown got, as Concord forced three straight turnovers – two on steals by Smith -- and scored the next eight points.
A.L. Brown’s last bucket came at the 1:42 mark on a Briggs put-back. That made the score 76-67, but Concord scored the game’s final points by making five of eight free-throw attempts inside the last 1:01.
“Coach Krueger and (assistant) coach (Guy) Spader gave us a great game plan,” said Smith, who had 18 points. “We executed it well and just believed in our coaches. In the fourth quarter, (the plan) was to hold the ball and not rush shots but if you have an open shot, take it.”
Before resuming their series at A.L. Brown on Friday, each team has a game in between. On Wednesday, Concord plays at West Cabarrus, while A.L. Brown visits Cox Mill.