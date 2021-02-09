BOYS BASKETBALL: Spiders take Round 1 of this year’s series with archrival Wonders

CONCORD – After each team was able to put a sluggish quarter behind it, Monday’s boys basketball game between A.L. Brown and Concord turned into the type of close matchup one would expect out of the Cabarrus County rivals.

Although they were down double figures in the first quarter, the homestanding Spiders caught up to knot the score at halftime then built enough of a cushion early in the fourth quarter to race past the Wonders, 81-67.

In winning two of its last three games, Concord improved to 4-5 overall and in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. A.L. Brown lost its second game in a row to slip to 5-4 overall and 4-4 in league play.

“To fight from (a score of) 20-2 down and to be there (in the fourth quarter), I can’t be more proud of my guys,” said winning coach Barrett Krueger. “They stuck with it. One thing we’ve had all season is these peaks and valleys and (questions about whether we were) going to be mentally and physically tough to withstand someone’s big knockout punch. Finally, I think we did tonight.”

Concord’s Johnakin Franklin and A.L. Brown’s Kheni Briggs had monster quarters to propel their respective teams in the first half. They shared game-high honors with 25 points each, but it was Briggs that delivered the first blow.