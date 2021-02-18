BOYS BASKETBALL: The Chargers close out their regular season with another big win over West Cabarrus

CONCORD – The Cox Mill boys basketball team traveled to West Cabarrus on Wednesday night and came away with a 71-57 victory.
It was the Chargers’ second victory over the Wolverines in as many nights.
The Chargers entered this game riding a five-game winning streak, closing out their regular season with eight games in two weeks after COVID-19 protocols put them on a 17 day hiatus.
On Wednesday, they looked sharp early on, opening the game on a 7-0 run and using relentless pressure to force West Cabarrus into multiple early turnovers and missed shots.
The Wolverines trailed 20-8 after a tough first quarter, but their second quarter was very different.
Cox Mill’s shooting suddenly went cold, while West Cabarrus cut and drove behind the Chargers’ press defense for quick layups. Now, it was Cox Mill that was turning the ball over and missing shots, and the Wolverines roared back to whittle Cox Mill’s lead to two, 28-26, just a few minutes before halftime. Sophomore Wolverine Ricky Minard III scored seven in the frame to lead the comeback attempt.
That was as close as West Cabarrus would get, though. The Chargers did not relinquish their lead and instead the first half on with an eight-point spurt to go up 34-26 at the break.
The second half began with the same fire the Chargers had going into halftime, as they started the third quarter with 10 unanswered points. Cox Mill senior forward Jaylen Hamilton was a force in the paint all game long, especially when the Chargers needed a spark, and he posted 13 rebounds to show for it, including six offensive rebounds.
“That’s my job,” said Hamilton. “I just needed to go in there and get a couple of rebounds, and I felt like that kept us in the game.”
The third quarter ended with Cox Mill up 55-38 and holding all the momentum, and junior captain Marcus Morgan splashed a triple just seconds into the fourth to emphasize it.
Morgan scored a career-high 14 points to lead the Chargers. Chris Hunter and Jaylen Hamilton had 13 points each, and Isaiah Nelson added 12. Hamilton’s team-leading 14 rebounds gave him a double-double on the night.
For West Cabarrus, junior guards Jaylen Jackson (17 points) and Joseph Serra (13) were the top scorers.
Cox Mill coach Ty Johnson showed confidence in his senior-led group and their now-six-game winning streak.
“Any way you can get some positive momentum going into the postseason is really good,” said Johnson. “We have a very experienced group, and any time you have experience and positivity heading into the postseason, you like your odds.”
West Cabarrus coach Jabarr Adams, meanwhile, reflected on the game as well as his team’s growth during the Wolverine’s introductory season.
“Our guys are young, and (Cox Mill’s) pressure kind of bothered us in the first quarter, but as time went on they just started to get comfortable with it,” Adams said. “We can’t let mental mistakes get us out of being comfortable taking care of the basketball. We’re trying to bond together.”
With the win, Cox Mill finishes its regular season at 10-2 overall and in the Southern Piedmont 3A Conference and is gearing up for a postseason run. West Cabarrus now sits at 6-6, 5-6 in the conference, needing a win in its season finale against Concord and a loss by A.L. Brown to Central Cabarrus to claim third place in the conference and receive a possible postseason berth.
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 20 14 21 16 -- 71
West Cabarrus 8 18 12 19 -- 57
COX MILL - Baker 9, Baldwin 1, Goodwin 1, Jaylen Hamilton 13, Chris Hunter 13, McClanahan 6, Isaiah Nelson 12, Marcus Morgan 14, Walter 2
WEST CABARRUS - Akins 2, Evans 3, Harris 9, Jaylen Jackson 17, Matthews 2, Minard III 9, Munson 2, Joseph Serra 13