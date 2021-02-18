BOYS BASKETBALL: The Chargers close out their regular season with another big win over West Cabarrus

The second half began with the same fire the Chargers had going into halftime, as they started the third quarter with 10 unanswered points. Cox Mill senior forward Jaylen Hamilton was a force in the paint all game long, especially when the Chargers needed a spark, and he posted 13 rebounds to show for it, including six offensive rebounds.

“That’s my job,” said Hamilton. “I just needed to go in there and get a couple of rebounds, and I felt like that kept us in the game.”

The third quarter ended with Cox Mill up 55-38 and holding all the momentum, and junior captain Marcus Morgan splashed a triple just seconds into the fourth to emphasize it.

Morgan scored a career-high 14 points to lead the Chargers. Chris Hunter and Jaylen Hamilton had 13 points each, and Isaiah Nelson added 12. Hamilton’s team-leading 14 rebounds gave him a double-double on the night.

For West Cabarrus, junior guards Jaylen Jackson (17 points) and Joseph Serra (13) were the top scorers.

Cox Mill coach Ty Johnson showed confidence in his senior-led group and their now-six-game winning streak.