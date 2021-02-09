BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings’ corps of strong performers just too much for Bulldogs to overcome

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus boys basketball team had four players score double figures – and nearly had six – as the undefeated Vikings rolled to a 78-55 home win over Jay M. Robinson Monday night.

Central Cabarrus stretched its record to 9-0, including a 9-0 mark in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, and got one step close to winning the league title.

Jay M. Robinson (5-6, 3-6) kept things close through the first half and only trailed by a point at halftime, 33-31. In the third quarter, though, Central Cabarrus’ defense held the Bulldogs to just six points and extended the Vikings’ lead to 14 points heading into the final period.

Sophomore Gavin Bullock and freshman Carson Daniel led the Vikings in the scoring column, putting up 16 points each. For both Bullock and Carson Daniel, Monday's performances were career-high scoring nights.

Meanwhile, Jaiden Thompson had 12 and Te’Veon Glover added 11 for the Vikings. In addition, Chase Daniel and Tre Bost had eight points apiece.

Jay M. Robinson was led by sophomore standout Daevin Hobbs’ game-leading 25 points.

SCORING SUMMARY