BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings open season with big win over previously undefeated Wolverines
BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings open season with big win over previously undefeated Wolverines

  • Updated
Boys Basketball: Central Cabarrus Vikings defeated the West Cabarrus Wolverines defeat the 73-39.

Central Cabarrus’s Carson Daniel (24) goes up for a shot against West Cabarrus’s Josh Harris (0) on Thursday at West Cabarrus High School. The Vikings defeated the Wolverines, 73-40.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus boys basketball team got its season started in impressive fashion, defeating previously undefeated West Cabarrus Thursday night, 73-40, on the road.

The opening-night win makes the Vikings 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

The Wolverines’ record fell to 2-1, 2-1 after a pair of wins over A.L. Brown last week.

Junior swingman Jayden Munson led West Cabarrus with 14 points and four rebounds, while fellow Wolverines Jaylen Jackson and Josh Harris had eight and seven points, respectively.

Central Cabarrus’s Michael Pope (34) celebrates with teammates after a big 3-pointer on Thursday at West Cabarrus High School. The Vikings defeated the Wolverines, 73-40.

Central Cabarrus led 12-8 after the first quarter, then pushed its advantage to double digits, 29-18, by halftime. The Vikings put even more distance between the two teams in the second half and cruised to victory.

The teams were set to face off again Friday night at Central Cabarrus.

