BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings shake off halftime deficit, beat Spiders to move winning streak to eight games

CONCORD – At halftime of their Saturday afternoon game with Concord High, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball players found themselves in a rare position this season.

The Vikings were losing.

At least now, they know they have what it takes to come from behind and win.

Central Cabarrus shook off its narrow one-point halftime deficit, turned up the defense in the second half, and went on to take a 61-46 homecourt victory over the Spiders to extend its winning streak to eight games.

The Vikings are 8-0, at least for the first time in recent history, and they now have their longest winning streak since the 2005-06 season. They also are 8-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Tre Bost led Central Cabarrus with 13 points and nine rebounds, and Jaiden Thompson had a strong all-around game with 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Freshman guard Chase Daniel added 10 points and six assists.

Concord fell to 5-5 overall and 3-5 in the SPC, and the Spiders were unable to produce any double-digit scorers against the Central Cabarrus defense, although three players produced eight points – Magnus Swinger, Johnakin Franklin and Brayden Blue.