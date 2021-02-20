BOYS BASKETBALL: With a miracle finish, Vikings edge Wonders to claim first SPC title in 15 years

Friday’s victory continues a storybook season for the Vikings, who have seniors Tre Bost, Te’veon Glover, Jordan Hill and Michael Pope but depend on a strong group of sophomores and freshmen. Central Cabarrus finished the regular season 11-1 overall and in the league and will host a first-round playoff game on Tuesday.

“Actually at the beginning of the season I called this championship before it even happened,” said Bost, who had six points and six rebounds Friday. “I saw the team we had, the way we gelled together and the chemistry we have, and I saw we were going to have a good year.”

After paltry win-loss records in coach Jim Baker’s first two seasons, Central Cabarrus returned to the state playoffs last year and advanced to the second round. Still, the way the Vikings rolled through the SPC schedule for most of the year – winning their first 10 games - was a bit of a surprise.

“I’m proud of my kids,” said Baker, in his fourth season at Central Cabarrus. “To come from where we were. In my first year, we won four, then we won six, then we won 17 last year and finished second (in the conference).