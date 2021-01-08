BOYS BASKETBALL: With Toe leading the road show, Spiders get second win over Trojans

CONCORD – With forward Joseph Toe posting a double-double, the Concord High School boys basketball team took a second straight victory over Northwest Cabarrus, this time on the road, 60-43, Thursday night.

Toe, a 6-foot-4 senior, was a force in the middle, scoring 13 points and hauling in 10 rebounds to go with his three blocked shots.

Concord improved its record to 2-0 overall, and the win also pushed the Spiders to 2-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The Trojans are now 0-2, 0-2.

Junior guard Johnakin Franklin tallied 12 points for the Spiders, while Magnus Swinger contributed nine.

The Trojans were led by the M&M attack of Jacari Mickens and Jamari McKoy, both seniors guards, who each scored 15 points.

SCORING SUMMARY

Concord 9 18 8 25 -- 60

Northwest 5 3 14 21 -- 43

CONCORD – Parker, Swinger 9, Torrance 5, Johnakin Franklin 12, Joseph Toe 13, Cooke 6, Morales 2, Blue 7

NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Williams 2, Dozier 3, Mickens 15, McKoy 15, Spruill 2, Carter 2, Gonder 4