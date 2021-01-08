 Skip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL: With Toe leading the road show, Spiders get second win over Trojans
  • Updated
01-10 JOE TOE (2)

Concord's Joseph Toe (23) rises to block a shot by Northwest Cabarrus' Jayden Deese (23) during the Spiders win Thursday night.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – With forward Joseph Toe posting a double-double, the Concord High School boys basketball team took a second straight victory over Northwest Cabarrus, this time on the road, 60-43, Thursday night.

01-10 TOE MUG

Toe

Toe, a 6-foot-4 senior, was a force in the middle, scoring 13 points and hauling in 10 rebounds to go with his three blocked shots.

Concord improved its record to 2-0 overall, and the win also pushed the Spiders to 2-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The Trojans are now 0-2, 0-2.

DSC_4930

Northwest’s Jamari McKoy (12) drives to the basket Thursday against Concord.

Junior guard Johnakin Franklin tallied 12 points for the Spiders, while Magnus Swinger contributed nine.

The Trojans were led by the M&M attack of Jacari Mickens and Jamari McKoy, both seniors guards, who each scored 15 points.

SCORING SUMMARY

Concord            9       18       8     25 -- 60

Northwest       5         3     14     21 -- 43

CONCORD – Parker, Swinger 9, Torrance 5, Johnakin Franklin 12, Joseph Toe 13, Cooke 6, Morales 2, Blue 7

NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Williams 2, Dozier 3, Mickens 15,  McKoy 15, Spruill 2, Carter 2, Gonder 4

