BOYS SOCCER: Eagles’ valiant effort comes up just short in state title game

WINSTON-SALEM – Playing in its first state championship game in program history Saturday, the Concord Academy boys soccer team fell victim to an opponent that employed one of its own defensive strategies.

The Eagles like to say that a team can’t beat you if it doesn’t score, but that’s exactly what Winston-Salem Calvary Day did to the visitors.

The Cougars scored the game’s only goal in the 51st minute, and the Eagles couldn’t push any of its nine shots past Calvary Day’s long and lean goalkeeper Adam Carter, as Concord Academy dropped a 1-0 decision in the N.C. Independent Schools 3A title game.

“It was a battle back and forth, and it was basically who was going to make the first mistake,” said Scott Wagner, Concord Academy’s fifth-year coach. “The other team capitalized on it. Unfortunately, we gave up a free kick down toward the box, and it created a dangerous situation for us and they capitalized on it. That’s soccer. Other than that, I thought it was an even game.”

With just under 30 minutes left in the second half, Concord Academy’s Christian Ruiz fouled Calvary Day’s Josiah Winters about 20 yards away just right of the goal.