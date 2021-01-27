BOYS SOCCER: Spiders look right at ‘home’ against West Cabarrus in early bid for third consecutive SPC crown

West Cabarrus (0-1, 0-1 SPC), in its first boys varsity soccer game in school history, could not seem to find its footing in the first half, as Concord’s defense thwarted each Wolverine attempts to score.

“I think our chemistry is really good,” said Spiders senior defenseman and captain Javier Ortiz. “Over the past couple of years, the first couple of games we always struggle a little bit to get our rhythm going. But ever since our first preseason game, we’ve been really strong.”

After staving off a burst of Concord shots at the end of the first half, West Cabarrus managed to keep the score at 4-0 at the intermission. Coming out of halftime, the Wolverines made a switch at goalkeeper, inserting freshman Ryan Dempster, which seemed to give them a spark.

After Spiders sophomore forward Edwin Clemente scored a lightning-fast goal only 15 seconds in, it looked as if West Cabarrus was starting to claw back. The Wolverines began to move the ball into Concord’s side of the field and applied pressure, breaking through the Spiders’ defense and avoiding the shutout with a goal by freshman forward Drew Waller 12½ minutes into the second half.

The gameplay developed into a back-and-forth struggle, with both teams pressuring one another yet holding stout defensively.