BOYS SOCCER: Spiders look right at ‘home’ against West Cabarrus in early bid for third consecutive SPC crown

CONCORD –The Concord Spiders boys soccer team began defense of its South Piedmont 3A Conference championship by defeating the West Cabarrus Wolverines, 8-1, in a rare “home” game on the road Tuesday night.
Although the game was played at West Cabarrus, which has a synthetic turf field, the Spiders played as the home team. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Concord, but the location was changed only hours earlier because of the muddy field conditions at the Spiders’ Robert C. Bailey Stadium.
It was the opening game of the season for both teams.
Despite the cold and wet conditions, as well as the COVID-19 protocols requiring all coaches and players to wear masks and practice social distancing on the sidelines, the competition appeared to be unaffected, and the few fans in the stands maintained lots of enthusiasm throughout the game.
Concord (1-0, 1-0 SPC) opened up the scoring with a goal from junior forward Oliver Correas 6 minutes, 30 seconds into the game. Midway through the first half, the Spiders scored three more goals, including another from Correas and two from senior midfielder Steven Lozano, a returning All-SPC player from last season.
The Spiders have won at least a share of the SPC title the last two seasons, and they reached the Class 3A state semifinals in 2019, which was the deepest postseason run in program history.
West Cabarrus (0-1, 0-1 SPC), in its first boys varsity soccer game in school history, could not seem to find its footing in the first half, as Concord’s defense thwarted each Wolverine attempts to score.
“I think our chemistry is really good,” said Spiders senior defenseman and captain Javier Ortiz. “Over the past couple of years, the first couple of games we always struggle a little bit to get our rhythm going. But ever since our first preseason game, we’ve been really strong.”
After staving off a burst of Concord shots at the end of the first half, West Cabarrus managed to keep the score at 4-0 at the intermission. Coming out of halftime, the Wolverines made a switch at goalkeeper, inserting freshman Ryan Dempster, which seemed to give them a spark.
After Spiders sophomore forward Edwin Clemente scored a lightning-fast goal only 15 seconds in, it looked as if West Cabarrus was starting to claw back. The Wolverines began to move the ball into Concord’s side of the field and applied pressure, breaking through the Spiders’ defense and avoiding the shutout with a goal by freshman forward Drew Waller 12½ minutes into the second half.
The gameplay developed into a back-and-forth struggle, with both teams pressuring one another yet holding stout defensively.
But the “home” team managed to force the gameplay back onto the Wolverines’ side of the field midway through the second half and scored three more goals to put the game away. Clemente scored twice, securing a hat trick, and senior forward Isaiah Clark added a breakaway goal.
Dating back to last season, the Spiders have now won their last 13 games against SPC competition, but Concord coach Todd Tinsley wasn’t taking anything for granted, especially with the dawning of a new season and Tuesday’s location change.
“I didn’t know what I was going to see tonight,” Tinsley said. “We adjusted in those first 10 minutes pretty well. I think the next time we see (the Wolverines) they’ll be a completely different team.”
Despite the final score, West Cabarrus coach Demetrius Marlowe was pleased with his players’ effort.
“They stuck together, they didn’t quit on me, or themselves,” Marlowe said. “They kept a positive attitude throughout the game, and they understand that there are things that they need to learn.”
Both teams play again on Friday. While the Wolverines will attempt to turn things around at home against the A.L. Brown Wonders, Concord will look to play its first true home contest and continue its quest for a third straight SPC championship against the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans.