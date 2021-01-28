BOYS SOCCER: Win over Bulldogs gives Chargers first 2-0 start in five seasons

The Chargers, determined to move back out in front, forced the gameplay into the Bulldogs’ side of the field, putting shot after shot on net. After a number of close misses, Cox Mill broke through and scored its second goal of the night, courtesy of sophomore forward Aadi Singh, who knocked a header past Jay M. Robinson keeper Micah Grafton to put the Chargers up, 2-1.

It was a lead the Chargers would never relinquish.

With 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half, the Bulldogs finally managed to break out of their own zone and dart down the field on a breakaway. It was a one-on-one between Jay M. Robinson forward Jacob Woodard and Cox Mill goalie Ethan Cummings, who made an acrobatic leg save and blocked the shot to preserve his team’s lead.

The Chargers ended the half by continuing to fire shots at Grafton, but he denied them all, and Cox Mill still led by just a goal at halftime.

Coming out of the break, however, nothing seemed to slow the Chargers down.

Cox Mill had the edge in endurance, and that would prove to be an effective weapon as the Chargers played nearly the entire second half in their opponent’s zone. Cox Mill coach Eric Clark was unsurprised by his team’s stamina.