BOYS SOCCER: Win over Bulldogs gives Chargers first 2-0 start in five seasons

CONCORD – The Cox Mill Chargers boys soccer team defeated the Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs, 5-1, Wednesday night.
It was Cox Mill’s third consecutive victory over the Bulldogs, dating back to last season.
Cox Mill improved its record to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the South Piedmont Conference, and Jay M, Robinson is 1-1, 0-1 after an opening-night win over West Rowan Monday.
Cox Mill fans showed up to fill their home stands Wednesday despite cold and rainy weather, and they were eager to cheer on their Chargers after the team’s come-from-behind win over A.L. Brown two nights earlier.
They wouldn’t have to worry about a comeback on this night, as Cox Mill never trailed.
The game began with both teams playing at a high energy level. Both the Chargers and Bulldogs had chances early, using their defense to prevent the opposing team from capitalizing on any opportunities.
After a number of shots on goal, Cox Mill (2-0, 2-0 SPC) opened the scoring barely 10 minutes into the game, with senior forward Adam Maldonado following through on a rebound from a free kick to provide a 1-0 lead.
Jay M. Robinson (1-1, 0-1 SPC) responded just three minutes later by powering down the field and crowding Cox Mill’s net, leading to a goal from Bulldogs senior forward Zach Davis to tie it at 1.
The Chargers, determined to move back out in front, forced the gameplay into the Bulldogs’ side of the field, putting shot after shot on net. After a number of close misses, Cox Mill broke through and scored its second goal of the night, courtesy of sophomore forward Aadi Singh, who knocked a header past Jay M. Robinson keeper Micah Grafton to put the Chargers up, 2-1.
It was a lead the Chargers would never relinquish.
With 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half, the Bulldogs finally managed to break out of their own zone and dart down the field on a breakaway. It was a one-on-one between Jay M. Robinson forward Jacob Woodard and Cox Mill goalie Ethan Cummings, who made an acrobatic leg save and blocked the shot to preserve his team’s lead.
The Chargers ended the half by continuing to fire shots at Grafton, but he denied them all, and Cox Mill still led by just a goal at halftime.
Coming out of the break, however, nothing seemed to slow the Chargers down.
Cox Mill had the edge in endurance, and that would prove to be an effective weapon as the Chargers played nearly the entire second half in their opponent’s zone. Cox Mill coach Eric Clark was unsurprised by his team’s stamina.
“Our fitness is paying off,” said Clark. “We spend a lot of time getting ready, and as the game goes along, our kids are really, really fit and did a really good job of doing the things we’ve asked them to do.”
The Bulldogs also came out of halftime reenergized, but because of Cox Mill’s physicality stopping their offense, that energy turned into frustration, leading to Jay M. Robinson receiving two separate yellow cards in the second half.
Jay M. Robinson coach John Lewis knew the game would include some chippiness.
“That’s just Cox Mill and Robinson,” said Lewis. “That’s just the rivalry. I knew it was going to be intense and physical.”
Despite the Bulldogs’ strong push, Cox Mill’s defense was ready each time, anchored by senior Isaac Clark using big kicks to flip the field anytime Jay M. Robinson tried to go on the attack.
Midway through the second half, the Chargers’ pressure paid off, First, junior midfielder Bryce Otolski scored. Then, only three minutes later, Cox Mill’s Singh scored on a rebound from a free kick, putting the Chargers up by three, 4-1.
Chargers junior Chris Andrews would complete the Cox Mill scoring in the final 2½ minutes.
Singh had a pair of goals for the second straight game.
“I felt good,” said Singh. “I feel like I need to work on dishing the ball out better, because I know my passes could have been better.”
With the victory, the Chargers start their season at 2-0 for the first time since 2016, and the importance of that was not lost on their coach.
“We started talking before the season about changing the culture, and I think we’ve done that, and they’re starting to buy in,” said Eric Clark, who is in his first season leading the team.
On Monday, the Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to Concord, while Cox Mill will look to continue its undefeated season on Tuesday night, when they visit Central Cabarrus.