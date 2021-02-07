BOYS SOCCER: With new coach, field, Chargers are on the ascent once again

CONCORD – The 2019 Cox Mill boys soccer season was not a pretty one. The Chargers only won six games that season in the highly competitive South Piedmont 3A Conference.
The former Cox Mill soccer coach, Paul Kitka, was not returning, the COVID-19 crisis hit, the season was delayed, a new coach was coming in, and the team had to adjust from playing on a grass field to artificial turf. Those factors don’t make for a great prescription for a quick turnaround. But after a 4½-month delay, the season finally started on Jan. 25, and the early returns look promising.
Not only are the Chargers 4-0 to start the season, but Cox Mill knocked off perennial power and 2019 Final Four participant, the Concord Spiders, 3-2, on Wednesday at home. Cox Mill is also currently ranked No. 3 in NC 3A under new coach Eric Clark.
“Last season, we didn’t have our best season, so I wanted to pick it up for our senior season,” said senior sweeper Isaac Clark.
New coach a great fit
Clark deserves a lot of credit for the Chargers’ hot start, and Cox Mill athletics director Philip Davanzo III had a good feeling when he promoted Clark from assistant to head coach. Kitka, also the softball coach and a teacher at Mooresville High School, needed to step down after the 2019 Chargers’ soccer season to devote more time with his responsibilities in Iredell County.
“I was able to observe Coach Clark last season as an assistant,” said Davanzo, explaining why Clark was his first choice.
“The moment I knew (he was my choice) was when one game went to penalty kicks. Coach Clark was standing side-by- side with our team. That moment right there proved he was fighting alongside the team, and the relationship he has forged with our athletes is great. He shares our current mission and vision. Further, he’s been a longtime basketball and soccer coach at our school, as well as active in the community. He bleeds purple and teal more than anyone on our campus.”
COVID chaos
Dealing with the COVID crisis was probably at the top of the “hindrance list” for Clark to get the Cox Mill soccer program back on track.
“It’s been a lot of extra work, but the boys have been really good about listening and following protocols,” said Clark.
“For me I’m just glad we’re playing, that’s the main thing,” Clark continued. “We are doing our best to stay healthy. It’s an extra challenge, but everyone has the same challenges that we have.”
Clark also commented on what it’s been like for his players to have to wear masks during the game on the pitch.
“It’s a little trickier because a lot of the (youth) clubs and leagues weren’t wearing the masks,” said Clark. “We had to walk them through the importance of it. They don’t like it, and it’s much harder to breathe than people realize. But the kids have gotten used to them, and I admire them for playing as hard as they do with having to wear them.”
Playmakers
Another factor in the Chargers’ hot start is the play of sophomore striker Aadi Singh. The first-year varsity forward has been a force offensively so far this season. He scored one of the three Cox Mill goals in the victory over Concord, and he had two in the season opener against West Cabarrus.
“Aadi is a very special player,” said Clark. “He is very technically gifted, and on top of that he runs lines very well and gets into space. He’s a player we didn’t have last season. And being new to our program he’s adjusted very quickly. He likes our style of play, and I’m glad he’s ours.”
Cox Mill senior striker Andre Vasquez was asked after Wednesday’s win over Concord if he and the other seniors on the Chargers have been giving advice to the young sophomore. “I could take some lessons from him, too,” quipped Vasquez. “He’s taught me many things just in the small amount of time we have played. I love playing with him, and he’s a great kid.”
Senior goalkeeper Ethan Ratliff is also off to a sparkling start for the Chargers. Ratliff was an All-Region keeper last season and had a huge game in Wednesday’s win against Concord. Ratliff stopped a penalty kick and then made a point-blank stop with a minute to go in regulation to preserve the 3-2 win over the Spiders. Ratliff has a shutout so far in a 3-0 win over Central Cabarrus and yielded just one goal in a 5-1 victory over Jay M. Robinson.
Field of Dreams
A brand-new artificial service was installed last fall at Cox Mill. The Chargers’ football team was going to be the first team to play on the new field until COVID postponed the football season from last fall to later this month. So it was the soccer team that got to be the first Cox Mill team to grace the new pitch.
“The style that we wanted to play is fast and attacking, so it’s built for us,” stated Clark. “The field is wider than our old field, so we try to utilize all of the space. It’s a real home-field advantage for us.”
While the Chargers’ soccer season is off to a terrific start, there are still 10 games left in the regular season, including a return match against rival Concord that is looming on the road on March 1.
“It’s great to be 4-0, but when we come back to practice, it’s 0-0,” said Clark. “The boys are getting a taste of winning, and it’s fun. But we still have a lot of work to do.”