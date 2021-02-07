BOYS SOCCER: With new coach, field, Chargers are on the ascent once again

“I was able to observe Coach Clark last season as an assistant,” said Davanzo, explaining why Clark was his first choice.

“The moment I knew (he was my choice) was when one game went to penalty kicks. Coach Clark was standing side-by- side with our team. That moment right there proved he was fighting alongside the team, and the relationship he has forged with our athletes is great. He shares our current mission and vision. Further, he’s been a longtime basketball and soccer coach at our school, as well as active in the community. He bleeds purple and teal more than anyone on our campus.”

COVID chaos

Dealing with the COVID crisis was probably at the top of the “hindrance list” for Clark to get the Cox Mill soccer program back on track.

“It’s been a lot of extra work, but the boys have been really good about listening and following protocols,” said Clark.

“For me I’m just glad we’re playing, that’s the main thing,” Clark continued. “We are doing our best to stay healthy. It’s an extra challenge, but everyone has the same challenges that we have.”

Clark also commented on what it’s been like for his players to have to wear masks during the game on the pitch.