C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Blackwelder resigns as Central softball coach but gets right back to work with his bride

CONCORD — When the final out of the 2022 season was made for the Central Cabarrus softball team Tuesday night, a harsh reality settled in for Vikings head coach Charlie Blackwelder.

This was it.

This would be the last time he would make the familiar walk out to shallow right field and address his players after a game. He has done it 180 times over these last eight years, but no moment was harder than this one right here.

For one, the talented Vikings had just lost a 1-0, third-round heartbreaker to Central Davidson in the Class 3A state playoffs. But most important, Blackwelder had already decided that he was stepping down as the Vikings’ head coach, and it was difficult to summon the words for his final post-game speech.

There were hard swallows, long pauses and a trembling voice as Blackwelder spoke to the girls, and it was made even more challenging amid the intermittent sniffles from the players, who were still trying to absorb the season-ending defeat in Lexington.

But Blackwelder made his way through it and led them back to Concord, knowing in his heart that the worst was coming.

Then, on Thursday, Blackwelder made his exit official when he informed Central Cabarrus athletics director Jamie Billings of is decision.

After 134 victories, four conference titles, one state championship appearance and goodness knows how many hours working on Central Cabarrus’ finely manicured field, the Charlie Blackwelder Era was over.

Blackwelder said he decided to resign as Central’s coach because it was time to spend more time helping his wife, Susan, mind the business they’ve owned for 35 years, Blackwelder’s Metal Recycling in Concord.

“I’m not on the faculty, so my wife had been holding the business down for eight years,” Blackwelder explained. “(Coaching softball) isn’t just three months out of the year, if you do it right; it’s usually year-round. So I just wanted to get back to work and help her out. And she wanted to do some traveling and stuff.

“I just felt like it was time to get somebody younger in there, but I’ve had one heck of a time.”

Walking away wasn’t easy, Blackwelder said, especially since he is a Central graduate — Class of 1985 — and enjoyed pulling on some form of Green and Gold each day and giving life lessons to teenagers while also throwing in a little softball.

“It’s been the toughest decision I’ve ever had to do,” Blackwelder said of resigning. “I put a lot of thought into it. To walk away from the school that I graduated from was really a tough decision — a lot tougher than I thought it would be. I was really emotional about it for several days. I was emotional about it when I let our athletic director know.”

Blackwelder compiled a record of 134-46 during his time as the Vikings’ head coach. They were a force in the South Piedmont 3A Conference and lost just one league game — out of 50 — over the past five years.

But after every successful season, his thoughts would always go back to Susan and the sacrifices she was making.

Blackwelder had previously been an assistant under the ultra-successful Monte Sherrill when his and Susan’s daughter, Whitney, was a freshman on the Central Cabarrus team. But then, after Sherrill left in 2007, Blackwelder stepped away from the high school dugout for about seven years and focused on running the business with Susan.

After the 2013 season, former Central Cabarrus athletics director Kevin Bryant tapped Blackwelder to be the Vikings’ leader. But Blackwelder knew he couldn’t do it without Susan being willing to handle the business when he wasn’t there.

Susan didn’t flinch.

And eight years later, it’s time to take to relieve her, kind of like a pitcher entering the game in the sixth inning.

Blackwelder had never neglected their business; he’d always done as much as he could while coaching the team. But now it was time to let Susan relax more, see the world a little bit.

“During softball season, I would just leave at about 12 o’clock to come home, get ready, and then get back out to the school to get the fieldhouse ready for the kids because they get out (of school) at 2:15,” Blackwelder said. “Then I’d get the field set up for practice and everything else. I was leaving early almost every day and letting her handle everything. She was super good about it. She never complained. She’s one of the big reasons I was able to coach.”

Jamie Billings, who has been Central Cabarrus’ athletics director for the past five years, has seen that up close. In fact, he’s witnessed much of the Blackwelder family out at the field, helping in some capacity.

“I just hope everyone understands what all he has put into it, and what all his entire family has put into it,” Billings said. “It’s not just Charlie. It’s Susan and Whitney, his grandkids. It’s been a big part of their lives, and they’ve sacrificed a lot for the success of our program.

“We always joke and say, ‘Susan has allowed Charlie to go play and be a softball coach!’ I think he felt it was time, with this group of seniors, to go out with them and get back to working and being more with Susan than he has in the past.”

Blackwelder’s final campaign leading the Vikings was another masterpiece. Central won the SPC for the fourth time in a row — and you never know what would have happened when the 2020 season was halted because of COVID with the Vikings possessing a 2-0 conference record. Maybe it would've been five in a row. Anyway, this year's Vikings were 22-5 overall, and they made another deep playoff run.

That fateful Central Davidson game, when Viking pitching star Brantleigh Parrott surrendered just two hits and walked nary a batter, ended fifth-seeded Central Cabarrus’ season. Many believed the Vikings were poised to make their first trip to the state championship since that memorable 2019 squad that lost to Eastern Alamance in extra innings in Game 3 of a best-of-3 series.

“As far as this year goes, we had a really talented team coming back,” Blackwelder said. “It was a team that I thought could win the state championship. I told the kids, ‘Sometimes the best team doesn’t always win,’ and that was the way that game turned out. Central Davidson won, and I don’t think the best team won. But that’s the way softball is.

“This team was probably one of my most talented teams, and it was just disappointing the way it ended,” Blackwelder continued. “These kids fought hard all year. It was tough.”

It got even tougher when he had to lead his players into shallow right field for the final time Tuesday night and try to explain to them that they had done something special, kept that Central Cabarrus tradition going, even if it didn’t end with a state championship.

“It was a tough moment when the last pitch was thrown and I was walking out to address my team,” Blackwelder said. “I wasn’t really sure what I was going to say or how I was going to say it because we had played well enough to win, but we just weren’t able to come up with a big hit.

“I kind of reflected back to when I first started in 2014. A lot of stuff went through my mind about how far the program had come since then. There was a lot of emotion.”

See, being Central Cabarrus’ head coach wasn’t just some part-time job for Blackwelder. He had kind of done that when he was coaching Whitney in travel ball or spending time leading Concord Post 51’s American Legion team -- although he didn't take those jobs lightly, either.

But coaching the Vikings was a mission, a passion that ranks right up there with his days as an all-conference safety for the Central Cabarrus football team in the 1980s.

“It meant everything to me,” Blackwelder said. “To go back to the place that I graduated from and not be a faculty member and to be able and come back and coach at Central was a dream. There was a lot of tradition there with five state championships, and I felt there was a lot of pressure on me to follow in the footsteps of some coaches that had already been there and won state championships. But I loved coaching that team. I loved it.”

Billings said Blackwelder doesn’t have to worry: He’s created his own massive footsteps as a Central Cabarrus coach now.

“He’s been everything,” Billings said. “I mean, he IS Central Cabarrus softball. He’s been the one that’s led a very successful program. He works hard for those girls. It’s a family relationship there; it’s a family atmosphere.”

Now, Billings said, he must begin the arduous process of finding Blackwelder’s successor. Whoever the new coach is, that person won’t be Blackwelder’s replacement; it will just be the next coach.

“I kind of knew he was going to step down, but I had been kind of hoping he would change his mind,” Billings said. “We’ll start putting our information out (about the opening); we’ll start taking applications. Luckily, it’s a spring sport, so we’ve got some time to hire the best candidate possible. We don’t have to rush to put somebody in place, so we’ll do a quality search and hire the best person we can.

“But they’re going to have some big shoes to fill. Charlie is a special man. He’s not just a quality coach. He’s a great human being and role model for those girls. He’s done a lot more than coach softball.”

What’s next for Blackwelder?

Well, obviously, he’ll start spending more time at Blackwelder’s Metal Recycling and continue trying to give Susan the world. Then, he’ll go from there.

“I’m never going to say I won’t coach again because I love the game,” Blackwelder said. “Right now, I’m going to take some time off from it. I may get the itch to do it again. I don’t know. But right now, I’ve got to get back to work and help my wife run our business, for a little while anyway.”

No matter what, he doesn’t expect to do either without Susan right by his side.