C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: National Wrestling Hall of Fame induction proves Mount Pleasant’s Hinson is truly legendary

MOUNT PLEASANT – The word legend gets tossed around quite loosely these days.

And, well, as much I hate to admit it, I’ve been guilty of flinging a few of those hyperbolic statements myself during my 30 years as a sports writer.

The reality is, producing a stunning number of points or touchdowns or home runs doesn’t necessarily make one a legend. Neither does have a host of victories and awards to your credit.

Being an honest-to-goodness legend is about stature. It’s about impact. It’s about legacy.

And long before Greg Hinson’s shoulder was tapped by the most respected wrestling organization there is this week, he was definitely a legend around Mount Pleasant and North Carolina.

Now that the former Mount Pleasant coach’s name and picture will grace a wall in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame & Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the world knows.

Hinson was one of six North Carolinians formally inducted into the prestigious fraternity on Sunday during a ceremony at the University of North Carolina’s Friday Center in Chapel Hill.

As usual, Hinson was unpretentious. The man who won more than 500 matches in his 25 years as the Tigers’ head coach didn’t want to make a big deal of it. There was no waving of his own banner to the media to scream, “This is a big deal! Come tell my story!”

But it is a big deal.

Hinson is a big deal.

And he handled it like any respectable legend would: with class and humility, almost as if he couldn’t believe such an honor would be bestowed upon HIM.

“It means a lot to me,” Hinson said. “It’s quite an honor. It’s pretty amazing to know you’re in the National Hall of Fame. That museum in Oklahoma is a destination for people to travel to and take tours, so you’re not only representing North Carolina; it’s a nationwide thing. To me, it’s quite humbling and a wonderful recognition.”

Although Hinson spent 25 years as the Tigers’ head coach, his ties to the school go back much farther than that, which is part of the reason he’s so highly respected in and around this town.

Hinson is a Mount Pleasant man.

Even though he was born in Burlington, he is a true Blue and Gold Tiger. You better believe it.

His family moved here, and he attended Mount Pleasant High School, where he first began leaving footprints as an athlete. He shined in two sports for the Tigers – football and, of course, wrestling – before he graduated in 1984.

He didn’t go far away to attend college, and he earned his chemistry degree from UNC Charlotte. Then it was right back to the Mount, where he started his coaching career at Mount Pleasant Middle School.

The next year, the highly regarded head wrestling coach Cal Wray summoned Hinson back over to the high school to be his assistant, but that was hardly all Hinson would do once he got there.

During his tenure at Mount Pleasant High, he did almost everything a man could do in a school building: student dropout prevention, teaching credit recovery, assistant athletics director (10 years), track and field coach (12 years), assistant football coach (20 years) and, finally, wrestling.

He was a doer. He was a helper. A difference-maker.

But for all he did for the Mount Pleasant community, he made his name statewide, and now nationally, on the wrestling mat.

Hinson spent five seasons as Wray’s assistant before stepping into the top job when the veteran coach retired in 1995. It became Hinson’s program in so many ways. There was a litany of honors, both individually and from a team perspective.

Take a deep breath as you prepare to take SOME of them in:

● 19 conference championships

● Four regional tournament titles

● Five regional runner-up finishes

● Three dual-team state runner-up finishes

● One state tournament team title (2007)

● The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Homer Thompson “Eight Who Make a Difference” Award (2002)

● The “Special Person” Award (2012)

● A career record of 537-190

Yeah, he’s pretty special.

But again, the numbers and awards aren’t what put Hinson in such a special place in folks’ heart.

It was the way he touched people, the way he cared about them, even after he walked away from coaching.

Since retiring, he’s kept up with what many of his former athletes do. Several still go to him for advice. It’s hard not to think of Hinson without picturing him in Mount Pleasant gear lending his expertise with his calm demeanor.

In 2021, when the man who replaced him as Tigers head coach, Jarin Spradley, led Mount Pleasant to another state championship in his first season, the very first phone call Spradley received while the team was still in the gym that day was from Hinson.

Hinson was actually hard at work, away announcing the state track and field championships in another city, but he was keeping up with the Tigers. As soon as they clinched the championship, he knew.

There was no jealousy, no “Well, I would have t done it this way.” Just old-fashioned, genuine love and support for Spradley and Mount Pleasant.

Spradley, who also graduated from Mount Pleasant and had spent time as Hinson’s assistant, was touched to hear from his former coach and mentor.

“(Hinson) has done a phenomenal job of making it easy for me,” Spradley told the Independent Tribune during that 2021 season. “He calls me two or three times a week and checks in on me. It’s been tough at times, but I’ve had him in my corner. He didn’t just leave; he has been around to help me.

“During (Hinson’s) last few years, he helped me transition by letting me do some things so I would know what (being the head coach) was like,” Spradley added. “It is hard to replace the kind of wisdom he had in the sport. He would see things that normal coaches wouldn’t see.”

And, well, they don’t just let “normal” people into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. It’s a “legends only” kind of thing.

Hinson had initially been told of his selection to the national hall back in 2020, when he coached his final home match for the Tigers. But a few weeks later, because of the COVID pandemic, the nation shut down for a while. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame induction would be put on hold.

For two whole years.

Last Sunday, though, Hinson and his five peers, one posthumously, were finally inducted at the banquet in Chapel Hill after enduring an intense review of their credentials. Technically, it was the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

Each state has its own Hall of Fame inductees, and they are honored at ceremonies in that state, then their pictures and names will head to that wall in Oklahoma at the museum. Over the past 23 years, fewer than 70 people from North Carolina have been selected.

Hinson described one of the highlights of Sunday’s banquet, which more than 300 people attended.

“A member of the Hall of Fame recognizes you and says a few words about you, and it just so happened it was a good friend of mine who I coached against for years, Butch Ross over at West Lincoln High School,” Hinson said. “That was real nice.”

Ross made the crown chuckle a number of times as he told stories about how he and Hinson’s teams went head-to-head on different occasions, including a time or two when fans from each school had, let’s say differences of opinions, in the hallways.

But then, Ross summed things up eloquently, describing Hinson to a tee.

“Greg has made a huge difference in the lives of people,” Ross said.

Hinson took the podium and reminisced about his 30 years in the sport, and especially his time at Mount Pleasant.

“It was special,” Hinson told me this week. “Not only did I stay at Mount Pleasant my whole time coaching, I had gone to Mount Pleasant myself, and that meant something to me. I just tried to show community pride, and I’m grateful for the community support along the way.”

Later that evening, Hinson and his fellow inductees received a ceremonial green jacket – it’s actually a jacket, much different from the Green Jacket sport coat guys get for winning the Masters – and a large plaque.

Then, Hinson took his place alongside National Wrestling Hall of Fames members that include figures such as pro football player and sports broadcaster Mike Golic to former U.S. Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt

Yeah, I’d say that’s legendary status.