C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Third-year Warriors look to finish season with a coveted state championship

“I mean, to be the best you’ve got to beat the best,” Green said. “You’ve just got to beat everybody to become a champion. We’ve faced a lot of adversity this year. (In the first round) against Ravenscroft, we were down 28-14 going into the half, and we ended up winning (44-28). We battled back from that. And then last week, it was pretty much back and forth all game.

“We just showed our identity as a team. I think we’ve just been getting better every week.”

The Warriors, of course, are undaunted heading into heavyweight Harrells. Even though they would prefer to play a state-title game on their home field, they actually relish the idea of going to Harrells – nearly four hours away – and winning it all.

It might actually mean more.

“We’ve had Harrells on our minds for a while since they beat us last year, and we really want to win,” said Reid, the Warriors’ career leader in tackles. “We WANT to go into the lion’s den and take over because last year, losing our seniors that way, that was a terrible feeling. We’re just ready for this moment. I think it would mean everything to both (the Cannon and Concord Academy) communities.

“It would be a great end to my career and a great start to building the legacy of this Cabarrus Warriors team.”

