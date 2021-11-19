C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Third-year Warriors look to finish season with a coveted state championship

CONCORD – Nighttime covered Cabarrus County on Tuesday night, and most high school football stadiums were silent.
The one exception was the stadium at the tiny school off Poplar Tent Road, Cannon School, where coaches’ whistles blew and sweat from teenagers’ brows beaded up, even as the temperatures dipped to show the seasons were again changing.
There, practicing on the neat, artificial turf was the one Cabarrus County team whose dream was still alive.
The last young men standing: the Cabarrus Warriors.
Football practices in mid-to-late November – when daylight savings time has kicked in and stadium lights are a necessity – are rare for high school teams, but the Warriors had the good fortune to be doing so knowing that they made it to the final game of the season.
That ultimate game is tonight, when the Warriors (9-2) travel to Harrells, a southeastern North Carolina town of little more than 200 residents, to play for the private-school Division II state title.
Vaunted Harrells Christian Academy (11-1) has beaten the Warriors two times over the past two seasons – a runaway victory in the state semifinals last year and a seven-point decision last month.
Knowing what it took to get to this point of the season, this opportunity – to still be practicing, to still be game-planning, to still be contending – is something Warriors coach Jamie Bolton doesn’t take lightly.
“It’s always special this time of year,” said Bolton, who is in his second season leading the Warriors. “I look back at places I was previously. I was at Red Springs High School in 2010, and we made it to the semifinals. I was at York (S.C.) in 2014 when we went to the state championship. And to still be out there, with media and parents out at practices, is just a special time of year.
“I want our players and coaches to really enjoy this time. It’s just something I want our kids to cherish and remember forever.”
Earlier this week, you could sense that it had already begun.
I’ve been to a few Warrior practices, both this season and last, and they’ve always been orderly and well run – “tight” is the word the comes to mind, with student manager Teri Pridgen operating a drone from the sidelines to film practices so Bolton and his staff (and probably players) can go back and make things even tighter, both before and during games.
But this week, you could sense an extra pep in the Warriors’ step.
For the small team that’s comprised of players from both Cannon School and Concord Academy, this week was monumental.
But for as much as the Warriors have to look forward to this week, you have to understand from whence they came.
Humble beginnings
The Warriors were formed in 2019, and to say I was surprised to see it happen would be like describing Shaquille O’Neal as big.
Two rivals coming together?
A.L. Brown and Concord High fans, could you imagine the Wonders and Spiders combining to form a team of ANYTHING?
To me, that’s what this was like.
And during that initial 2019 season, things were shaky for the Warriors. With Brad Hoover (formerly the Cannon head coach) serving as the Warriors’ new head coach and Brad Lamb (formerly the Concord Academy head coach) as the offensive coordinator, the team went 2-8.
No one was really at fault. The kids didn’t know each other. Roles were still trying to be understood. Even fans were trying to get to know each other.
Either way, the result was the two wins sandwiched between a pair of four-game losing streaks, along with a winless conference record, during a 2019 season that ended abruptly in October without a playoff appearance.
Hoover – who is most known for his role as a beloved Carolina Panthers fullback – subsequently retired, and in March 2020, Bolton, a Gastonia native, was hired from York Comprehensive High School.
It was his first head-coaching job, but years working as an assistant at some top-flight programs had prepared him for his new role.
And, well, he hit the ground running. One of his first priorities was fortifying a Warriors community: Two schools, one team, one goal.
“That first year had been a struggle,” senior linebacker Josh Reid said, describing the 2019 Warriors. “Our chemistry wasn’t there, and we had a hard schedule that year. Coach Hoover and Coach Lamb did a great job, but we just couldn’t get it done that year. But I think Coach Bolton has worked really hard to make sure both schools, both communities are connected. And I feel like the stronger we’ve gotten, the closer we’ve gotten, and we’ve just become so much better.
“We’ve been hanging out together more often, just building our chemistry, just working toward the goal: winning the state championship. It’s just a completely different atmosphere. It’s like a family now.”
Standout running back Will Jones echoed those sentiments.
“Now, it’s just one team – we’re just the Warriors,” Jones said.
Before the Warriors ever played a game that 2020 campaign, Bolton made sure they spent time getting to know each other, bonding. They had offseason workouts together. Those initial walls that are often there when rival schools come face-to-face began to crumble.
And on opening night, with a squad that had a heavy freshman presence, they were put to the test against a solid North Raleigh Christian Academy team.
The Warriors won, 21-14.
“I did my research coming in, and I kind of knew the dynamics were what they were,” Bolton explained. “They laid the groundwork that first year, and they went through a lot of adversity. I think they saw the value of family and togetherness and unity, so when we came in, that’s what we were preaching. I think they’ve really taken to that.
“Last year, we were able to win that first game against North Raleigh. It was a huge game for us because we preached culture and what we wanted to be about. We talked about expectations and standards, and I knew that first game was a winnable game for us.
“When we won it, I told the guys it was going to be a new era.”
Bolton paused.
“Whether I believed that or not, those guys believed in it, and I could just see that there’s so much grit about this program, and I think our unity is stronger because it has to be. We’re not unified under one school; regardless of the walls that our kids walk through, we’re unified by a common purpose and a common brotherhood, and we just love each other. I think that’s what’s allowed us to play in some really close games these last two years, and win the majority of them.”
In fact, since going 2-8 in 2019, Bolton has led the Warriors to victories in 14 of their last 19 games. They made the state semifinals last year, and on Friday, they’ll be playing for the “chip.”
“It was a weird bond that I don’t think we were prepared for at first,” Reid said. “But it’s become deep friendships instead of rivalries. On the field, playing next to your brother, you really feel like, ‘I know this guy. I’ve been playing with him, and I can trust him.’
“Everything has just come together.”
Emotional roller coaster
Here’s the thing about winning: Everybody can’t handle it. Especially when you’re the hunter one season and the hunted the next.
The Warriors have managed to be both.
They entered the 2021 campaign with nearly everybody expecting them to be good. They even opened the season making their first-ever appearance in the Cream of Cabarrus Football Rankings, with those six spots normally occupied by public-school teams.
But coming off a Piedmont Athletic Conference championship and boasting a roster that featured everything from one of the county’s few Power 5 commitments (kicker and Duke recruit Todd Pelino) to one of private-school football’s top passers (sophomore Tyler Green) to “the Christian McCaffrey of the NCISAA” (Jones), the Warriors were a force to be reckoned with.
And they lived up to the hype.
The Warriors won their first four games, including blowing out public-school Concord – which would go on to win its Class 3A conference championship – by four touchdowns.
But then it was time to meet an old nemesis: Harrells Christian.
The Warriors were in control, leading by two touchdowns early, but they surprisingly couldn’t produce any more offense and succumbed to the Crusaders, 21-14, on the Cannon campus.
It was a tough blow, especially emotionally, but, as Bolton pointed out after the game, everything they hoped for was still in play: repeating as conference champions and winning that coveted state title.
Three weeks later, though, the first part of their remaining dreams was dashed when they lost to Indian Trail Metrolina Christian in a shootout, 42-38.
There would be no conference title this year.
But that night, Green approached his coach and spoke some prophetic words: “They won the wrong game.”
The gauntlet
The Warriors knew that in order to make a run through the state playoffs, they would likely have to face Metrolina again, presumably in the finals.
The teams did have to meet up again, but instead of the last game of the season, it was in the semifinals in Indian Trail last week.
That game turned out to be an Instant Classic, perhaps the most heart-stopping game in program history.
There were four lead changes, and no team led by more than eight points – white-knuckle football at its finest. Metrolina had jumped out to an earl lead, but Cabarrus bounced back and held a 21-20 advantage at the break.
With a large crowd circling the field, Metrolina fought back and took a dramatic 29-28 lead on a 47-yard field goal with 1:57 left to play.
It would be up to Cabarrus’ ballyhooed offense.
Cabarrus began working its way up the field amid the noise and a fierce Metrolina pass rush. Cabarrus worked its way up to its 45-yard line when its offense began to stall.
Suddenly, with just 54 seconds to go, Cabarrus was faced with a fourth-and-12 situation. It could have been the final play of the season.
Dreams were hanging in the balance.
Green described what was going through his mind as his team approached the line of scrimmage.
“It was a little bit of everything,” he recalled. “You’re obviously nervous. You’re down two with fourth-and-(12) -- it’s not ideal. But I think everybody in the huddle knew we were the better team. We practice the two-minute drill at least twice a week.
They gave us the look that we wanted – Cover 4.
“I was really just trying to get into field-goal range; I wasn’t really trying to score a touchdown.”
As Green dropped back with Metrolina players growling toward him, he spotted Cabarrus wide receiver Xander Lamb’s No. 7 jersey and rifled the ball his way, wanting to make certain it got beyond the Metrolina linebacker and into his teammate’s reliable hands.
But when the speedy Lamb (Brad Lamb’s son) hauled in the pass, his instincts told him to keep stepping, and he pulled away from Metrolina tacklers and didn’t stop until he reached the end zone.
Touchdown.
Ecstasy.
The only ones who weren’t going mad with excitement in the Union County stadium that night were wearing Metrolina maroon and white.
“Once (Lamb) broke it, everybody went crazy,” Green recalled.
The Cabarrus defense did its part to close things out, though, with Amir Morroco intercepting a pass in the waning seconds to guarantee the trip to the finals, where Harrells awaits.
“We expected to be in the state championship game, and we expect to win on Friday,” Green said. “They beat us twice, and I really think we out-played them the last time we played them. Everybody’s juiced, everybody expects to win, everybody’s confident. We all believe in each other. We’re going to practice, and we’re going to go up to Harrells on Friday and win a state championship.”
The longest yard
Winning the title probably won’t be so simply, though.
The Warriors are good, but so are the Crusaders, who lost in the state championship game last year after ousting Cabarrus in the semifinals.
Harrells is a collection of strong, thick-legged players who obviously take pride in their 2-0 record against the Warriors over the past two seasons. The Crusaders’ state-championship aspirations are real, and they’ve spent most of the season listed above the Warriors in the MaxPreps.com state rankings.
But after what they’ve been through in their brief existence – the lowest of lows (two wins in 2019) to the penultimate high (the state semifinals in 2020) to an emotional blow (failing to win the conference title this year) to being one of the final two private-school teams left in the state this week – the Warriors know anything is possible.
They look around, and they see the fanfare surrounding them in their schools. They feel the slaps on the back from parents and classmates. They feel the electricity in the air during their under-the-light practices.
Bolton is accurate when he matter-of-factly says, “There’s something special going on here.”
On Friday, they will have “five or six charter buses” loaded with Warriors – not just Cougars (Cannon) and not just Eagles (Concord Academy).
Two buses will be filled with players and coaches. One will be packed with students. Another one or two will carry parents and administrators.
“Two years ago, we went 2-8, and there wasn’t a lot of hope in the program,” said Jones, who has a chance to rush for 2,000 yards this season. “Last year, we go to the state semifinals, and people go, ‘Oh, maybe this team is kind of good.’ At Metrolina, we had hundreds of people there supporting us, and it felt amazing when they stormed the field after we won.
“And now we have charter buses going up to support us in Harrells in the state championship. It feels great to have the schools rallying around you and all the teachers wishing you good luck as you walk through the halls. It’s just a great, great feeling.”
If the Warriors do win it all, they will have earned it. They opened these playoffs by winning a first-round game against a good Raleigh Ravenscroft team, and then it was the start of Revenge Tour 2021.
They avenged their regular-season loss to Metrolina Christian, and now it’s on to face the sole team that’s beaten them twice during their two-year run toward the mountaintop: Harrells.
Green, the Warriors’ star quarterback, channeled his inner Ric Flair when describing his team’s final two legs of the playoffs.
“I mean, to be the best you’ve got to beat the best,” Green said. “You’ve just got to beat everybody to become a champion. We’ve faced a lot of adversity this year. (In the first round) against Ravenscroft, we were down 28-14 going into the half, and we ended up winning (44-28). We battled back from that. And then last week, it was pretty much back and forth all game.
“We just showed our identity as a team. I think we’ve just been getting better every week.”
The Warriors, of course, are undaunted heading into heavyweight Harrells. Even though they would prefer to play a state-title game on their home field, they actually relish the idea of going to Harrells – nearly four hours away – and winning it all.
It might actually mean more.
“We’ve had Harrells on our minds for a while since they beat us last year, and we really want to win,” said Reid, the Warriors’ career leader in tackles. “We WANT to go into the lion’s den and take over because last year, losing our seniors that way, that was a terrible feeling. We’re just ready for this moment. I think it would mean everything to both (the Cannon and Concord Academy) communities.
“It would be a great end to my career and a great start to building the legacy of this Cabarrus Warriors team.”
