C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Will defense win championships for the Vikings? They have a hunger to find out

CONCORD – There are times when the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team plays defense as if dinner depends on it.
A game can be close, tensions rising, and the difference between winning and losing can be as thin as a communion wafer.
And then there are those occasions when the basketball might as well be a big chunk of hot-off-the-grill Angus steak, and that just seems to make the Central defenders hungrier.
Let’s just say the Vikings ate well in the second half Tuesday night.
Central Cabarrus’ defensive intensity over the game’s final 16 minutes was the main reason the Vikings turned a narrow first-half advantage into a 67-46 victory at Northwest Cabarrus.
The Vikings have yet to lose this season, moving their record to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Northwest has yet to win and sits 0-4 overall, 0-3 SPC.
Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker said there’s a reason his team is perfect thus far, and it starts with how his players pursue the basketball, create mayhem, and turn it all into scoring opportunities on the other end of the floor.
Just like they did Tuesday when their 36-32 halftime lead became a 21-point victory – the third time in four outings the Vikings have won by such a margin. (If you’re wondering, their largest win was a 47-pointer over West Cabarrus, and their closest game was a 17-point decision over Concord.)
“We’ve been playing like that all year – just flying around,” said Baker, the longtime Catawba College coach who’s now in his third season leading the Vikings.
“I just think our intensity, we’re trapping and doing all this stuff, it just wears on you. (Opponents) hit a few 3’s in the first (half), but it seems like every game we’ve played, those 3-pointers become short in the second half.”
That’s pretty much what happened Tuesday.
In the first half, Northwest Cabarrus overcame an early deficit with some scrappy defense of its own, aggressive drives to the basket to get to the free-throw line, and the deft outside shooting of Jamari McKoy (25 points overall) and Jacari Mickens (11 points). Both Trojans drained two 3-pointers in the first half to build momentum for their team.
But in the second half, the dinner bell rang for the Vikings, and the Northwest players struggled to get the ball across the midcourt line, let alone clear looks at the basket.
The Trojans had one 3-ball in the second half, a deep one from Mickens.
It was Northwest’s first field goal of the fourth quarter.
There was 1 minute, 34 seconds left in the game.
The Vikings were leading by 27 points before Mickens’ make.
As different combinations of guards Chase Daniel, Carson Daniel (his twin), Jaiden Thompson and Adriel Miller used busy hands and fast feet to force Trojans into poor decisions with the basketball, another corps of Vikings was there to swoop in and wipe away scoring opportunities. During one stretch, Northwest committed turnovers on six consecutive possessions, and Central made the Trojans pay by getting layups, hitting 3-pointers and/or making free throws.
In all fairness to the Trojans, they never really gave up fighting; they just didn’t have enough. Not against the Vikings, not on this night anyway.
Once Central Cabarrus got into a defensive state of mind in the second half, the going just got too tough for coach Eric Jackson’s Trojans.
“(The Vikings) did a good job of picking up the defensive intensity,” Jackson said. “They pressured us and forced us into some turnovers. Those types of turnovers lead to easy transition baskets, and that’s just what happened.
“Hats off to (the Vikings). We’ve got to learn to handle that pressure, and we will. We’re just at the point where we’re going to try to get better game after game. We can put together a quarter, two quarters, but our goal moving forward is to put together an entire game. The kids are working hard, and they’ve bought in. We just have to make sure we learn to handle pressure and get better every day.”
Although it probably seemed like more, especially to the Trojans, Baker had just eight players at his disposal. All of them scored, led by Carson Daniel’s 13 points, Chase Daniel and Te’Veon Glover’s 12 and Thompson’s 11.
“I’m lucky I’ve got eight,” Baker said, noting that one of his players is just coming out of quarantine because a relative tested positive for the coronavirus.
“They like to play that hard. They’re very unselfish. I can only think of a couple bad shots that we took. They were just flying around.”
You can tell Baker feels really good about this team. And he should.
People just weren’t expecting this from the Vikings. I know I wasn’t. How could we?
The Vikings lost multiple starters from last year’s team, including two all-conference performers: Zach Bessette (graduation) and Christian Cornish (transfer to Winston-Salem Christian). The 6-foot-4 Cornish, who somehow was blessed with Dwight Howard’s shoulders and Zach LaVine’s legs, certainly would have been a candidate for SPC Player of the Year this season.
But it’s evident that Baker still has something special at Central Cabarrus this year – and maybe beyond that. What makes the Vikings’ early run so impressive is their youth.
The Daniel twins are ninth-graders. Thompson’s a 10th-grader. So are the speedy Miller and sharpshooting Gavin Bullock. And big Emerson Baker – all 6-4, 290 pounds of him – is just a junior.
Glover is capable of big scoring nights, And Bost can be a force on the boards, with his high-flying abilities to alter shots, grab the ball, and head the other way.
And anyone who’s been around the game knows it’s especially rare when such a young team experiencing success love to play defense, especially when getting steals and drawing charges doesn’t exactly lead “SportsCenter.” It’s usually Steph Curry 3-pointers, Kyrie Irving dribbling sessions, and LeBron James dunk-a-thons.
But these youngsters in green and gold seem to view it a different way.
“I would say the key tonight was knocking down open shots and defense mainly,” said Carson Daniel. “It was just playing great defense all around – taking charges and stealing.
“Coach was just telling us throughout to work hard, play hard and we’ll get on the scoreboard. It feels great to be 4-0, but we just have to keep working and play good defense.”
No matter how it eventually ends, this already has been a season like no other for Baker.
“Believe it or not, I’ve coached 40 years, high school and college,” Baker said, “and I’ve not raised my voice this year. And we’ve had about 30-some practices.”
Then, well, the good guy in Baker just wouldn’t let him tell such a fib.
No raising his voice? Come on now.
“Well, I got to refereeing a little bit tonight,” he admitted, referring to his response to some of the officials’ calls during the game.
“But it’s OK. It’s part of it,” Baker said with a smile, before adding, “But I really like my team. They share the ball. They play for each other.”
And the Vikings know they’re going to need each other to make it through what eventually will become a tough season in the SPC. That was on display Tuesday night when the Vikings initially started to pull away but the Trojans still had life left.
“In the second half, I hadn’t said much,” Baker said. “All of a sudden, one of the kids (on the court) yelled over, ‘Come on, bench! We need some energy!’”
And clearly, these Vikings weren’t talking about neat little energy bars.
They were hungry for something more satisfying.
Chasing around the orange sphere the Trojans had eventually would suffice.
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 19 17 15 16 -- 67
Northwest Cabarrus 11 21 4 10 -- 46