C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Will defense win championships for the Vikings? They have a hunger to find out

As different combinations of guards Chase Daniel, Carson Daniel (his twin), Jaiden Thompson and Adriel Miller used busy hands and fast feet to force Trojans into poor decisions with the basketball, another corps of Vikings was there to swoop in and wipe away scoring opportunities. During one stretch, Northwest committed turnovers on six consecutive possessions, and Central made the Trojans pay by getting layups, hitting 3-pointers and/or making free throws.

In all fairness to the Trojans, they never really gave up fighting; they just didn’t have enough. Not against the Vikings, not on this night anyway.

Once Central Cabarrus got into a defensive state of mind in the second half, the going just got too tough for coach Eric Jackson’s Trojans.

“(The Vikings) did a good job of picking up the defensive intensity,” Jackson said. “They pressured us and forced us into some turnovers. Those types of turnovers lead to easy transition baskets, and that’s just what happened.