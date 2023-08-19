The Game Ball for Friday night undoubtedly goes to Jay M. Robinson running back Na’Ledge Wright.

Are you kidding me?

The Bulldogs senior ran for a mind-blowing seven touchdowns in a 48-41 victory over favored Hickory Ridge in the season-opener, moving among a group of ball carriers tied for third place in North Carolina’s history for TDs in a game.

Big time!

But a career of sustained greatness trumps even Wright’s amazing effort, and that’s why we take a moment to celebrate legendary Mount Pleasant football coach Mike Johns.

On Friday, the officials at Mount Pleasant gave the retired Tigers leader one of the ultimate honors a coach can receive: They named their stadium after him.

From now on, the structure where the Tigers play football and soccer will be known as Larry Honeycutt Field at Michael J. Johns Stadium.

I don’t know many people more worthy.

Johns is a remarkable coach, yes. His record proved that, as he ranks second on the all-time wins list for Cabarrus County football coaches with 148.

Another legend, Concord’s E.Z. Smith, sits in first place with a will-never-be-touched 254. The Spiders’ field is named after him.

I never covered Smith for the Independent Tribune. I met him doing a freelance article about him some time before I got here, but we’ve built a friendship that I cherish.

I did cover Johns, who retired after 23 seasons in 2021, and we built a relationship that will last beyond quotes for the newspaper and making deadlines.

He’s a special man, which I have to believe has a lot to do with why Mount Pleasant athletics director Jody Barbee, the Board of Education, and the folks affiliated with the school acted so swiftly to make such a move.

At Mount Pleasant, Johns was known for his close relationship with players and warm demeanor toward parents and others close to the program. During his time with the Tigers, he sent many players to compete at the college level and helped assistant coaches on his staff to become head coaches at other schools, all while helping his own team become an annual threat to win the conference championship and go deep in the state playoffs.

He commanded respect without being the hard-nosed, ornery guy.

Simply put, Johns just cared. No one was beneath him.

But right here, right now, we lift you up, Mike Johns.

The Mount Pleasant faithful did that Friday night by naming the stadium after you.

Job well done, Coach.

Celebrating Wright’s greatness

Back to Jay M. Robinson’s Wright – he was a beast Friday night, carrying 38 times for 304 yards, an average of 8 yards per carry.

And, of course, those seven ‘tuddies,’ as the kids call them, although I’m not sure of the spelling.

Last week, Jay M. Robinson coach Jason Seidel told me about how good Wright was looking in the preseason.

“He's a workhorse,” Seidel said at the time. “I expect him to have a really good year.”

I don’t know if Seidel could’ve predicted what happened Friday night.

Hickory Ridge is good – really good. But the Ragin’ Bulls just couldn’t stop Wright, even when they figured he was getting the ball.

It was kinda what it was probably like the night Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points -- who else was getting it the ball?

Wright also had a two-point conversion Friday, which means he accounted for 44 of the Bulldogs’ 48 points.

That’s Pop Warner/Boys & Girls Club stuff.

I’m now doing the research to find out just where Wright’s feat ranks in the county record book. I’m sure it’s pretty high, but we also can’t forget that Cabarrus County has produced some pretty amazing running backs.

Do the names Natrone Means, Nick Maddox, Rocky Reid and Cody Reece mean anything to you?

And now we have Na’Ledge Wright.

Still spectacular

Lost in the glare of Wright’s impressive performance Friday was this: The Jay M. Robinson-Hickory Ridge game was thrilling and competitive, and some Ragin’ Bulls showed out under the bright lights, too.

Quarterback Caden Haywood was on fire, throwing five touchdown passes, including two to speedy Dom Testa and two more to perhaps the best receiver in the county, Coastal Carolina commit Jalen Harris for long scores.

In addition, Haywood tossed a score to Connor Shulman, who also was prime time, reaching the end zone with a 56-yard run in his first start as a running back.

Nice.

Excellent start

New A.L. Brown coach Justin Hardin won his first game with the Wonders, who rallied to beat West Rowan, 38-27, at Memorial Stadium Friday night.

It was an excellent debut because taking over ANY new team and going out and winning the first night, when everyone’s expecting you to, is freakin’ hard.

Now, this is totally unfair to point out, but I’ve known Justin a long time, and I hope he knows it’s not coming from a bad place: He’s only 120 wins behind his father in the A.L. Brown annals.

Bruce Hardin, who coached the Wonders from 1989-1999, had a record of 121-24.

For perspective, according to the A.L. Brown-focused “Friday Night’s In K-Town,” edited by Scott Boggs, Bruce Hardin has the highest winning percentage among A.L. Brown coaches at 83.4 percent. He also won two state championships and finished second another year.

Now, if Justin Hardin can somehow keep up with that, they better build him a statue in Kannapolis.

I’m talking “Varsity Blues”/Bud Kilmer style.

Special night for Shepherd

When host Concord defeated Monroe Piedmont, 28-0, it understandably felt pretty good for second-year Spiders coach Darren Shepherd.

For one, it was the first shutout victory for Shepherd during his brief time with the Spiders, and for another, it was Concord’s first season-opening win since the 2014 campaign.

“It feels good,” Shepherd said. “We accomplished the first goal of five. The first goal is to start 1-0, and now we’re off to accomplish No. 2 and No. 3. We’ve got to take one game at a time.”

I must admit, the fact that Friday was the first time Concord has been 1-0 in nearly a decade is quite a surprise for a program with the Spiders’ history. I’m sure diehard Spider fans were well aware of this, as many graduates who love football know every minute statistic about the program.

But to the general public, this has to be shocking.

In 2014, the last time the Spiders were 1-0, they beat fierce rival A.L. Brown, 20-14.

Don’t fret, Wonders fans, 2014 is also the last time Concord won the “Battle for the Bell” game against A.L. Brown.

But as we saw Friday, Shepherd is already snapping long losing streaks.

The Bell Game should be interesting this year.

Trojans do it again

Northwest Cabarrus is pretty familiar with posting shutouts recently.

Last year, with one of the best defenses in the state, the Trojans keep their opponent from scoring twice.

This year, they look just as scary and they’re already ahead of their 2022 pace, as they defeated West Cabarrus, 21-0.

Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman said his defense is strong once again.

“We’ve got so many returnees,” Morman said. “Middle linebacker Jackson Forrest, (junior defensive end) LeDarrion Menter and that whole unit played extremely well keeping West Cabarrus off the scoreboard.”

West Cabarrus was shut out twice last year, when it went 0-10. And despite Friday’s final score, expect them to make strides this year.

Other Friday night standouts

-- A.L. Brown junior quarterback CJ Gray did his thing, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another.

-- Wonder running back Mehki Herron was also big, scoring two touchdowns.

-- Senior receiver Derick Brazil caught a touchdown and had a long kickoff return early in the game.

-- Concord senior quarterback Keyon Black scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing, and finished with 106 yards.

-- The Spiders’ Alex Petroff had four tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

-- Mount Pleasant sophomore quarterback Colin Black completed 7 of 9 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-16 win over Carson.

-- The Tigers’ Ethan Dempsey caught three passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

-- Jay M. Robinson quarterback Isaac Lee quietly threw for 246 yards. I say “quiet” because Wright’s performance was so loud.

-- Junior receiver Xavier Burnett also was outstanding, catching six passes for 160 yards for Jay M. Robinson.

-- Kwaley Chase and Braylon Baker had nine tackles each for Jay M. Robinson.

-- Josh Porch had six tackles and Isaiah Herrera five for the Bulldogs.

-- Jay M. Robinson’s prized recruit D’Nas “Dbo” White had a sack and a forced fumble to go with his three tackles.

-- Northwest Cabarrus running back Ray Jay Waters had more than 100 yards rushing.

-- Tim Davis had an interception for Concord.

-- Anderson Lee had an interception for Northwest Cabarrus.

-- Northwest’s Alex Walker had a long touchdown pass to Jason Black.

-- Donovan Thompson added a score for the Trojans after lining up at quarterback.

-- Sophomore backup Jarlon Drye ran for a Northwest Cabarrus score.

-- Senior Bo Barbee had a touchdown run for Mount Pleasant.

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Concord at Mount Pleasant

Jay M. Robinson at West Cabarrus

Hickory Ridge at Mint Hill Independence

Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Kings Mountain at Cox Mill

Central Cabarrus at Monroe Piedmont

Cannon Cougars at Hickory Hawks