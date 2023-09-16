They did it for their brother.

That’s what the Concord Spiders did Friday night.

Early in the third quarter of Concord’s game at East Rowan, Spiders senior Justin Johnson went down with an injury. It was serious enough that play was stopped for 30 minutes. A hush fell over the stadium, as Concord and East Rowan players united to pray on the 20-yard line.

Not only is Johnson an important player – he’d scored a touchdown earlier in the game – but a Spider who’d given his all to the program, just like his teammates, and they desperately wanted him to know right then and there that he was loved.

Johnson was later taken to Wake Forest Medical Hospital, and Concord coach Darren Shepherd worked diligently to help the teenagers on his squad manage their emotions.

They all did an amazing job under the circumstances.

“After that, the obvious move for the kids is to want to play for their fallen teammate,” Shepherd said. “But I just wanted to make sure that we let the kids know that it’s OK to have the need to FEEL at that moment and that the game was going to go on after that. The kids didn’t want to stretch; they just wanted to get back to playing. I was very proud of the guys with how they finished the night with all that going on.”

Concord held on for a narrow 11-10 victory over the Mustangs. Early reports on Johnson were that he was responsive and had feeling in his extremities. His prognosis is positive.

As for his players who found the resolve to finish the game and perform for their teammate, Shepherd was couldn’t say enough about his young athletes. The incident brought them closer.

“I think it shows that they care for their teammate,” Shepherd said. “Our guys love one another. They can get extremely competitive with each other, and it makes us the team we are. We try to pride ourselves on grit and toughness and physicality, and a lot of teams get after each other during the week. For them to feel the way they feel – again, it was all them talking about what they wanted to do for their teammate – it’s amazing. I wanted to make sure I updated them as much as I could on how he’s doing and that the game was going to keep getting played. The kids were like, ‘Let’s band together, and let’s do it for Justin.’

“God worked it out to where we ended up winning the game 11-10. The last touchdown that was scored in that game by us was scored by Justin, and he wears No. 11. Those are all special things, and we’re just fortunate that he’s OK right now.”

Big-time ‘W’

Not that Brian Hinson necessarily needed a reminder, but he got one Friday night when his West Cabarrus team rallied to beat South Iredell, 23-22, in overtime.

It was the Wolverines’ first victory since 2021 season.

It was, well, big.

As his players celebrated Friday, Hinson, the veteran coach in his first season at West Cabarrus, was reminded why he does what he does: the enjoyment, the development of the kids.

“It’s not about ‘me,’ it’s about ‘we’” Hinson said when asked about getting his first win as Wolverines coach. “It feels good to see those kids win and celebrate it and get that monkey off their back. We did a little math earlier in the week, and as of (Friday), it had been 706 days since West Cabarrus had won a football game. We talked about that with them, so this was good for them.

“It’s crazy, but it’s just a high school football game. You’ve got some kids in tears, smiling ear-to-ear, and celebrating, having a good time. That’s what high school sports is all about.”

West Cabarrus’s move to it’s big ‘dub’ started after a huge defensive stop as South Iredell went for a two-point conversion. The Vikings had originally lined up to kick an extra point, but a Wolverine jumped offside.

After a 5-yard penalty moved the Vikings closer to the goal line, they lined up and called a running play. West was ready.

“It was huge,” Hinson said of the defensive stop. “That was the game, to me. Me and the (assistant) coaches were sitting around talking about it, and it’s the right call if you’re looking at the logistics of the game and the game flow. You get the ball moved to about the 1½ yard line, that’s definitely the right call by the opposing team. But our kids made a great play and held them. And then you’re sitting there and you say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to go score and tie it up and get the extra point to win.’”

That’s what they did.

Minutes later, West Cabarrus freshman quarterback Jared Street threw a perfect pass to senior Curtis Fields in the corner of the end zone to tie the score at 22.

Kicker Alexis Rosario-Beltran booted the extra point, and pandemonium erupted on the West Cabarrus sideline as the Wolverines celebrated breaking their 17-game losing streak.

No place like home

Speaking of first victories, Hickory Ridge got its first taste of the sweet nectar Friday, too.

The Ragin’ Bulls held on to defeat A.L. Brown, 33-28, in the Greater Metro 4 opener for both teams in Harrisburg.

This is how Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson described the win:

“It’s kind of the monkey off your back,” Wilson said. “In this, you kind of hate losing more than you like winning.”

The Bulls improved to 1-4 overall but are now 1-0 in league play. The overall mark is a bit of surprise because Hickory Ridge is a talented, veteran squad that’s experienced success in recent years. They opened the season high on several rankings lists and figured to be a conference- or even state-championship contender.

But losses to Cream of Cabarrus No. 1 Jay M. Robinson as well as Independence, Porter Ridge and Chambers left them winless heading into Friday. Those teams have a combined record of 13-4 so far this season.

The Bulls looked like a different team Friday in front of a packed home crowd. Folks were excited about the team making its debut on its new artificial turf field.

“For us, it was just having the opportunity to be on – to start off fast and defensively get a couple stops and get some momentum going and scoring,” Wilson said. “That set the tone for the night. We kind of let up at the end, but it definitely set the tone for the night.”

Wilson was asked if playing on the turf motivated his players as well.

“Not much,” he said. “I think it was just good to have the opportunity to be home than playing on turf. It’s tough sometimes when you’ve been playing on the road literally for four weeks – six weeks counting two scrimmages. We’ve had to take the bus every time we’ve played this year. It was good to be home.”

The best is yet to come

Most football coaches are rarely heartened after a loss.

(Truth be told: The most competitive of them aren’t often heartened after a win. Hey, it’s just a coach’s nature.)

A.L. Brown coach Justin Hardin certainly wasn’t pleased after his Wonders fell to Hickory Ridge Friday – he made that clear. But he did see a bright side: the Wonders didn’t play their best, and they were still in this one against a high-powered Hickory Ridge team that had put off some scary offensive numbers against previous opponents.

“Our best football’s going to be ahead of us,” Hardin said following the five-point defeat. “I feel confident with that. It starts with a great week of preparation.”

Hardin pointed out how the Wonders did indeed self-destruct with penalties and some missed opportunities, ultimately seeing their record fall to 2-2 overall, 0-1 in the GMC. Hardin, who is in his first season at the helm at A.L. Brown, also saw a lot of good things about his team.

It started with the little things like his offense converting all three third-down situations it faced Friday.

“Other than (the errors), we had almost 400 yards of offense,” Hardin said. “There’s a lot more things to fix besides X’s and O’s with our team right now. I had faith in our guys, and I had faith in our plan on both sides of the ball. We’re a touchdown away the entire game, but we had some crucial mistakes. We had some blown coverages and turnovers on offense, and we kept trying to crawl out of the hole, but we got right there within five points and had two on-side kick chances.

“That’s all you can ask for, and I was proud of the kids that battled. That’s something we’ve got to build off of.”

Hats off to the big guys

The skill position guys showed out for Mount Pleasant Friday, starting with sophomore running back Ethan Dempsey, who rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and averaged a whopping 11 yards per carry.

Senior Bo Barbee also reached the end zone, and sophomore Jacob Reigel racked up 85 yards, Meanwhile, Justin Kyle caught a beautiful 48-yard touchdown pass from Colin Black.

But the real heroes, Tigers coach Daniel Crosby said, were the guys you never hear about until they commit a penalty: the offensive lineman.

Crosby said the big men upfront made all the offensive numbers possible. The crew is led by Sawyer Icenhour (left tackle), Eli Reed (left guard), Jared Druschel (center), Charlie Richards (right guard), Heath Klingensmith (right tackle) and Kyle (tight end).

“Those guys were amazing, they were difference makers,” Crosby said of the offensive line. “I know we rushed for over 200. Those guys just did a really good job.”

Technically, the Tigers rushed for 258 of their 306 total yards. They couldn’t be stopped.

But now it’s time for them to rest.

The Tigers (3-2) will be idle next week, and Crosby said the break couldn’t come at a better time, no matter how good his team looked Friday.

“We’ve played four 3A schools, and we went 2-2,” Crosby said. “We started 2A play (Friday) night, but we’ve been pretty banged up the last couple of weeks, last week especially (in a 48-0 loss to Northwest Cabarrus). We got some guys healthy (Friday), and, knock on wood, I think we got through (Friday) without more injuries.

“It’s huge going into the bye week. It’s going to be nice to get some rest and get back to full strength because we’ve kind of been down some guys the last couple weeks. We’re going to use this as an opportunity to keep getting better starting the four-week conference run.”

