West Cabarrus is still in search of its first win after Friday night’s 31-7 loss to Indian Trail Porter Ridge.

Over the last three seasons, the Wolverines have lost 17 consecutive games, meaning there aren’t many players on the roster who’ve even experienced the thrill of victory in high school.

But I feel that’s going to change soon, and so does first-year head coach Brian Hinson.

Yes, the Wolverines have scored just 33 points all season, with 20 of that total coming in last week’s last-minute one-point loss at Charlotte Olympic.

But give them credit: They haven’t ducked tough competition – two of their defeats have come to the top two teams in the Cream of Cabarrus, No. 1 Jay M. Robinson and No. 2 Northwest Cabarrus. And they still seem to play each down like the state championship is at stake.

There’s no trophy in high school for trying hard, but the mindset shows a character that sometimes isn’t evident in a more talented, 4-0 squad.

Hinson believes that’s also an indication that West Cabarrus is headed in the right direction.

“The biggest thing right now is, at 0-4, sometimes you question the effort of your kids, and I do NOT question the effort of our kids right now,” Hinson said. “The effort has been great during the games. Every coach is going to want better effort in practice, but I think they’re learning how to practice right now at the pace and the tempo and the effort we want.

“It’s going to come. We’re going to win some games. Right now, we’ve just got to make plays. I think (Friday) night we had the chance to put more points on the board. We had some good drives and got into some scoring situations, and we did not make the plays. We had a couple touchdown passes dropped and linebacker run-throughs and stuff like that.

“But I think the kids are playing hard, and we’re playing more physical than we have in the past. It’s just a lot of the fundamental things we’ve got to work on to get better.”

Hinson knows a little something about what it takes to win; he’s got a state championship to his credit during his time as head coach at Salisbury.

He came out retirement from coaching and walked away from a comfortable job as athletic director because he felt he could win at West, which was shocking to some, considering the Wolverine’' history.

Will it be easy to win at West? No.

Right now, two of his top offensive weapons – quarterback and running back – are a pair of ninth-graders. And football, at all classifications in this county, is tough.

But it will happen.

The Wolverines actually got close to winning at Olympic, but they failed to convert a two-point version late before falling 21-20.

“That’s the frustrating thing,” Hinson said. “Last week was tough. We had an opportunity against Olympic, and it was a situation where I felt we had a better chance to win the game going for two than we did going into overtime. We had a play called and had an opportunity, and we just didn’t get it done.

“At 0-4, am I pleased? No. But am I positive about where we are with the kids and the way that they’re playing and where the program is headed? Yeah.”

Brown gets down

A.L. Brown renewed its rivalry with South Rowan Friday, as the teams met for the first time since 2016.

The Raiders might not want to see the Wonders for another seven years.

The Wonders, coming off a week off, played their best game of the season, blasting South Rowan, 49-6.

To put into perspective just how well the Wonders played, it was their largest margin of victory since 2021, when they blasted rival Concord 47-0 in the “Battle for the Bell.” It was also the most points A.L. Brown has scored in a game since 2020’s 51-19 victory over Northwest Cabarrus.

“It was good to see them come out and play fast, and the guys were physical and on point,” A.L Brown coach Justin Hardin said. “It was really good.”

Well, it certainly helped that Mekhi Herron had himself a night offensively.

The junior running back ran for four touchdowns, scoring on runs of 3, 32, 45 and 74 yards.

He was playing well before Friday night, but the Raiders simply couldn’t stop him.

“Mekhi had eight touches for a little over 200 yards and four touchdowns,” Hardin said. “It’s not a surprise to me or the team. He had a really good year on JV last year.

“He’s a great kid, he practices hard, and he plays really hard. You could see that (Friday) night.”

A.L. Brown’s defense also stood out in the near-shutout, even with many of its second- and third-stringers playing in second half.

Todd Massey intercepted a pass and took it 43 yards for a score.

Trojans’ defensive mentality

Although Northwest Cabarrus gave its scoreboard a workout during Friday’s 48-0 win over Mount Pleasant, Trojans’ coach Eric Morman was singing the praises of the defense, which posted its second shutout of the young season.

Donovan Thompson, Jackson Forrest, LeDarrion Menter were all defensive standouts for the Trojans.

“As a unit, they played extremely well, getting another shutout,” Morman said. “That’s two out of three non-conference games that those guys have been able to do that. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the defense for just giving us the opportunity. When teams don’t score, it makes it a lot easier to win football games.”

Well, so does great offense, and the Trojans certainly had that.

Friday marked the most points Mount Pleasant has allowed in a game since 2012. The 48-point defeat was the Tigers’ worst since 2009’s 54-0 defeat to Monroe.

Northwest Cabarrus even scored via special teams, as Jason Gonzalez returned a punt for a touchdown.

“He’s started his senior year off strong,” Morman said of Gonzalez. “The first three games, he’s made a ton of plays for us -- in the return game and defensively. Against A.L. Brown (two weeks ago), he had a Pick-6, and (Friday) that was a big return to give us a little bit of separation there going into halftime.”

Robinson rolling

Jay M. Robinson stayed unbeaten and moved to 2-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference with its 54-0 victory over Central Cabarrus.

For Jay M. Robinson, it marked the program’s largest margin of victory since the Bulldogs blew away Union Academy, 82-8, in the 2021 season.

For Central Cabarrus, it was the most points allowed in a game 2021’s 57-13 loss to West Rowan. It also was their worst defeat falling to Marshville Forest Hills, 56-0, in 2018.

Cougars clawed

The Cannon Cougars don’t often suffer defeats by wide margins.

But teams as good as Providence Day aren’t often on the schedule.

The Chargers are ridiculously good.

They’re ranked No. 1 in North Carolina, according to MaxPreps.com and 39th nationally.

The Chargers battered the Cougars 49-7 Friday night at Mario Field, knocking the Concord co-op team from the ranks of the unbeaten.

But this year, nobody has been close to Providence Day, which features several players who have committed to Division-I programs. The Chargers have won their four games by an aggregate score of 45-14.

Friday was the Cougars’ worst defeat since they lost 49-0 to Georgia’s Rabun Gap-Nacoochee during the 2020 season.

The Cougars are still a really good team, and I think they’ll be right in the mix with everyone in the conference for second place behind Providence Day.

Against the Chargers, that’s about the best you can do.

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

-- Na’Ledge Wright had 201 yards and five touchdown runs for Jay M. Robinson.

-- Alex Walker threw a pair of touchdown passes for Northwest Cabarrus.

-- Mekhi Herron had four touchdown runs for A.L. Brown.

-- Jon Bissonette had a passing touchdown for Cox Mill.

-- Todd Massey had an interception and returned it for a touchdown for A.L. Brown.

-- Tyler Green had a touchdown pass for the Cannon Cougars.

-- DJ Smalls had a passing touchdown for Cox Mill.

-- Ray Jay Waters ran for two touchdowns for Northwest Cabarrus.

-- Isaac Lee had a touchdown pass for Jay M. Robinson.

-- Jarlon Drye had a pair of touchdown runs for Northwest Cabarrus.

-- Jason Gonzalez had a 65-yard punt return for Northwest Cabarrus.

-- Cesidio Castricone had a touchdown catch for Northwest Cabarrus.

-- CJ Gray had a touchdown pass for A.L. Brown.

-- Colin Reese caught touchdown pass for the Cannon Cougars.

-- Caden Haywood had a touchdown passing for Hickory Ridge.

-- Jason Black had a touchdown catch for Northwest Cabarrus.

-- Xavier Burnett caught a touchdown for Jay M. Robinson.

-- Jalen Harris had a touchdown catch for Hickory Ridge.

-- Derrick Brazil had a touchdown catch for A.L. Brown.

-- Jordan Cleaves caught a touchdown for Cox Mill.

-- Kaleb McCullough had a touchdown run for Jay M. Robinson.

-- Curtis Fields had a touchdown run for West Cabarrus.

-- Saxon Jenkins caught at touchdown for Cox Mill.

-- Mesiah Bennermon had a touchdown run for A.L. Brown.

-- Jamarcus Hunter had a touchdown run for Jay M. Robinson.

-- Bo Barbee had an interception for Mount Pleasant.

-- Kadan Williams had an interception for A.L. Brown.

-- Teeshon Smith had an interception for Cox Mill.

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan

A.L. Brown at Hickory Ridge

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Concord at East Rowan

Cox Mill at Mooresville

West Cabarrus at South Iredell