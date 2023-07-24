KANNAPOLIS – Kayla Crayton has always wanted to make a difference. And in her 28 short years on this planet, the Kannapolis native has certainly done that.

It’s why she became a hands-on volunteer for the Special Olympics when she was a student at A.L. Brown High School more than a decade ago.

It’s why she’s dedicated her career, her life to being a Special Education teacher at Kannapolis Middle School.

And it’s why she’s gotten in waaaay more than the recommended 10,000 steps a day as she runs to and fro coaching multiple sports over the past several years, both for able-bodied athletes and Special Olympians.

This IS Kayla Crayton: doer, impact-maker, a woman who leads with her heart.

And this is why the endeavor she’s embarking on now means as much to her as anything she’s ever done.

Last month, Crayton was named the new girls basketball coach at her alma mater, replacing Davon Brown, who was in the role for one season.

A former Wonders basketball and volleyball player, Crayton takes pride in the fact that A.L. Brown athletics director Empsy Thompson and Principal Sara Newell have entrusted her to try to revive a hoops program that’s had just one winning season since Crayton graduated in 2013.

Crayton has been a regular on the A.L. Brown campus in recent years, serving as the Wonders’ assistant volleyball coach for the past six seasons. But there’s something special, she said, with being charged with leading one of her cherished school’s signature programs.

And, yes, making a difference, on and off the court, in the process.

“It's still surreal,” said Crayton. “It's really cool when things come full circle. Playing on that court is one thing, but being able to come back and give back to that school is another thing. And those girls definitely needed somebody that believes in them and cares about them as a person in addition to on the court.

“So that's what I'm most excited about: giving back. I played for great coaches growing up, and I wanted to give them somebody to look up to like I had.”

Crayton rattles off the names: her former basketball coaches, Tosha Robinson and Moses Smith; her volleyball mentor, Julie South, with whom she still works today.

There were other A.L. Brown coaches she didn’t play for but watched admirably from a distance as they added so much value to her life, including her stepfather, Jeremy Ryan, who was a popular Wonders assistant football coach for nearly 20 years.

They each made a difference in her life, Crayton said, and she wants to pay it forward.

In many ways, Crayton sees herself in the current A.L. Brown basketball players: young, hungry and proud. They want to be good, but many of them can’t help but feel the deck has been stacked against them, mostly because there hasn’t been much consistency.

Meanwhile, they currently play in one of the toughest leagues in the state, the Greater Metro 4 Conference, which is full of heavyweights, such as Lake Norman, Hickory Ridge, West Cabarrus and Cox Mill.

When Crayton leads her first A.L. Brown varsity team this winter, she’ll be the Wonders’ third coach in four seasons – Mark Hogan led the program for two seasons before Brown took over last year.

During that span, the Wonders went a combined 4-33 in conference games.

Player apathy has been a concern, and participation dwindled over the years. Last season, for instance, there weren’t enough players for a JV team. Memories of just how jam-packed the Wonders’ Bullock Gymnasium used to be for girls basketball games, especially for the annual rivalry contest against Concord, were long gone.

The players need, Crayton said, a coach who’s going to give the program a sense of stability.

Without an ounce of arrogance, she said she’s the coach to do it.

“The girls deserve someone that can pour everything into them and give them the attention that they need – social, emotional, as well as physical,” she said. “Because these are teenage girls.

“There's a lot that plays into coaching them, you know, and it's so much more than on the court. And that's what I've learned throughout the years. The seniors, every year they find a new system, and it's really hard to make progress that way. When you're constantly learning something new, things are changing.”

Crayton said she expressed as much when she was interviewing for the job.

“I told them, ‘I’m in it for the long haul. I want to be here, and I'm committed to the girls and the team.’”

Digging deep

Crayton’s always been committed to doing what she can to improve things for others.

Back when she’s negotiating the A.L. Brown hallways as a teenager, she became interested in working with people in the special-needs community. She started as a peer helper. As she continued, Crayton got involved with Special Olympics, which only whet her appetite to become a special education teacher,

Today’s she’s on the steering committee for the county, and she’s spent time coaching Special Olympics basketball and volleyball.

When she’s not palling around with her dog, a Pyrenees named Layla, many of Crayton’s weekends are spent volunteering at different events, such as Special Olympic bowling tournaments and bocce ball competitions.

“I just kind of get involved, and my family tags along with that as well,” Crayton said. “That's near and dear to my heart.”

Summer school is in session

The Wonders have been entrenched in summer workouts, and so far, there’s been a great turnout of athletes.

Many of them, Crayton had previously coached during her time leading the middle school volleyball and basketball teams, and some she supervised when she was working with the A.L. Brown volleyball team.

They know her and know she cares. That carries weight with young athletes, who are usually battling puberty, athletic challenges and social struggles all at the same time.

“I guess being with volleyball, they see I'm in it for the long run, and the girls buy in,” Crayton said. “I'm still really close with girls that have gone on and left, and I want that for basketball.

“Not having a JV team last year was really disappointing to me because those were the girls I sent out. They played for me in middle school, and it broke my heart seeing them not play. The girls just decided not to play, try out. They went to some summer stuff and then didn't go back after that.”

The improved participation numbers this summer have brought a glimmer to Crayton’s eyes.

“Those girls that didn't play, they've been coming consistently to workouts,” Crayton said. “We've had, like, 23 to 24 girls, so we definitely will have enough for two teams, which is great for our future.

“And I've had some of the middle-schoolers coming up and working out with us, too. And that kind of makes the upperclassmen work a little harder, especially when these middle schoolers can ball!”

Promising signs, yes, but don’t go mentally hanging banners yet, Wonder fans.

Crayton would like nothing more than a fast turnaround, but she doesn’t want to sell her players or the A.L. Brown fan base on a magic-wand approach.

It will take hard work, buckets of sweat, and time.

“Going into this role, I knew what I was getting myself into,” Crayton said. “I went to almost all their games last season, offering support. Consistency, I think that's the big thing. Buying into a program, that's going to take some time. Starting a program takes time. So I think it's going to take a minimum of four to five years to really build a solid foundation for women's basketball.

“And you know, it's really going to take some grace and understanding from the community as well as we go through this transition period together. Change is not going to happen overnight. I told the girls that Day 1. I said, ‘We can hope you go win a championship. I've always the goal. But we also need to be realistic about what we're expecting to get out of this together.’”

Added Crayton, “And I think discipline is going to be big with these girls. You know, making them more disciplined athletes and students and girls that just want to get better that are hungry for the game. And that's what I've seen with my younger girls. And I'm hoping that that'll kind of transpire for the high schoolers that will be hungry and want to get better.

“It's going to take time.”

We are family

One thing is certain: It will be a family affair for Crayton at A.L. Brown.

Remember her stepfather, Jeremy Ryan? He’s back at the school, helping new head football coach Justin Hardin lead the Wonders. In although not in an official coaching capacity, he’ll be there for his stepdaughter.

“Having him back in Kannapolis, it'll be great for the community and for me,” Crayton said of Ryan. “He's been one of my biggest supporters with basketball. We will sit down and work through stuff together, watch film together. I think he's excited for this opportunity for me.”

Crayton’s younger brother, Andrew Ryan, will be a sophomore on the football team, so the two of them can continue to bond. And her mother, Alisha Ryan, who also teaches at Kannapolis Middle School, is extremely close as well.

Crayton’s coaching staff is full of A.L. Brown, too.

Her junior varsity head coach is Jasmine Wilson, the sister of former A.L. Brown offensive lineman Brandon Parker, who plays for the NFL’s Los Angeles Raiders.

Varsity assistants are Doug Wilson, who was her former AAU coach with the Kannapolis Komets, and Brandi Ross.

Each one is an A.L. Brown alum.

Crayton said she made it clear to Thompson and Newell during her interview that she wanted to strengthen the A.L. Brown embrace around the program.

“In my interview, they brought up A.L. Brown core values and asked me which one did I resonate with the most, and I said tradition,” Crayton said. “I love to bring tradition back. When I played, the gyms would be packed. If you played Concord, it would be standing room only. There was just that fun feeling.

“It was exciting. It was it was something to be proud of to be a part of the basketball team, and I really want to bring that back. And there’s no better way to do it than with former A.L. Brown graduates.”