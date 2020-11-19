Cabarrus athletes sign to play in college

CONCORD – The following athletes from high schools in the Independent Tribune’s coverage area recently signed National Letters of Intent to compete in college.
In upcoming issues, the IT will be running signing day photos of athletes who on this list:
BASEBALL
Nick Alderfer, Cox Mill (Queens)
Reid Bertram, Cannon (Gardner-Webb)
David Boisvert, Cannon (Duke)
Martin Gair, Cox Mill (UNC Wilmington)
Michael Gracer, Northwest Cabarrus (Catawba)
Caden Grider, Northwest Cabarrus (Averett)
Sam Yelton, Central Cabarrus (Duke)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Trae Benham, Concord Academy (Lipscomb)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kennedy Calhoun, Hickory Ridge (Longwood)
Reigan Richardson, Cannon (Georgia)
BOYS GOLF
Charlie Barr, Cannon (High Point)
Kenny Walters, Cox Mill (Gardner-Webb)
GIRLS GOLF
Elizabeth Lohbauer, Cox Mill (Western Carolina)
Amanda Sambach, Cannon (Virginia)
GYMNASTICS
Hannah Baker, Northwest Cabarrus (Converse College)
Isabelle Schaefer, Cannon (North Carolina)
GIRLS SOCCER
Jessica Dunn, Cox Mill (Georgia)
Alexis Hanson, Cox Mill (Western Carolina)
Kendyl Lauher, Cannon (Syracuse)
SOFTBALL
Olivia De Hesselle, Cox Mill (New York University)
Grace Hamilton, Cox Mill (Berry)
Kylie LaRousa, Hickory Ridge (Appalachian State)
Ally McClellan, Concord (Mars Hill)
Jordan Parkin, Cox Mill (N.C. State)
Madison Phillips, Cox Mill (Belmont Abbey)
Gabby Polsky, Cannon (George Washington)
Cassidy Wall, Cox Mill (Lenoir-Rhyne)
TRACK AND FIELD/XC
Gabe Blackwelder, A.L. Brown (UNC Pembroke)
Sofia Rooney, Cannon (Notre Dame)
-- To have an athlete added to this list, or to submit signing day photos, please send an e-mail to jhorton@independenttribune.com
