KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are home from two different road trips and are ready to light the fuse on the 2023 season at Atrium Health Ballpark with a six-game homestand.

While on the road, the Ballers started the 2023 season with a series split in Down East against the Wood Ducks, Low-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Backed by a fantastic pitching performance from LHP Tyler Schweitzer and a clutch three-run home run from Tim Elko, Kannapolis came from behind to pick up the Opening Night victory at Grainger Stadium. After dropping the second game, the series finale was postponed and moved to June due to weather in the area.

Following the holiday weekend, Kannapolis packed up and took a long ride to Maryland, where they rattled off four wins in a row to wrap up their series against the Shorebirds, Low-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Following two losses to start the series, the Ballers put together stellar nights at the plate, scoring at least five runs in each of their four wins.

Returning power

INFs Tim Elko and Jordan Sprinkle returned to Kannapolis this season with high hopes. Both The Captain and The Rainmaker immediately made their presence felt, with both batting above .300 to start the year. Elko is one of three Ballers with a home run to start the year, while Sprinkle has put together a five-game hit streak and a three-game RBI streak of at least a pair of runs driven in.

The arms are wrestling

Kannapolis’ pitching has shown up clutch in late game situations, but as a whole, the team is in search of consistency on the mound. Top arms such as Tanner McDougal and Peyton Pallette have done well in starts but are still getting back in the swing of pitching at the professional level after arm injuries. The Ballers bullpen is leading the Carolina League with three saves, which has helped secure wins late against difficult opponents such as Down East and Delmarva. The first few weeks of the season is the perfect time for the pitching staff to figure out plans of attack.

Getting ahead early

With five wins and three losses through their first eight games, the Ballers are nearly on pace for their best 10-game pace to start a season since the team became the Cannon Ballers in 2021. This is the first season as the Ballers that the team has started the season on the road, a start in which the team has picked up good stretches of victories.

On to the next

The Charleston RiverDogs, Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, enter the week in search of the same success they had in their last trip to Atrium Health Ballpark. In their six-game visit in 2021, the RiverDogs rattled off five wins before losing a July 4 matchup.

So far in the 2023 season, Charleston has picked up victories against Myrtle Beach and Columbia, but has only yielded themselves to a 4-4 record.

The RiverDogs hold a whopping eight of the top 30 prospects in the Rays organization in INF Xavier Isaac (No. 10), OF Brock Jones (No. 12), INF Carlos Colmenarez (No. 14), OF Chandler Simpson (No. 18), OF Ryan Cermak (No. 23), INF Cooper Kinney (No. 24), C Dominic Keegan (No. 25), and RHP Marcus Johnson (No. 29).

Isaac, a 2022 first round selection, gets looks from scouts for his power bat, but is still searching for his first home run. Jones, who played safety at Stanford, profiles as a power and speed threat. The multi-sport athlete has not appeared yet this season for Charleston. Colmenarez was the pride and joy of the Rays 2021 international signing class but has struggled in his early 2023 season with just an .071 batting average.

Simpson and Cermak are recent adds to the Rays Top 30 who cause trouble on the basepaths. Both of the young outfielders are off to a good start, with Simpson leading the way in the Carolina League with 10 stolen bases. Kinney missed all of 2022 with an injury and is making up for lost time in the order for manager Sean Smedley.

Keegan enters the series with Kannapolis as the defending Carolina League Player of the Week. The young backstop is batting a scorching .600 with 12 hits in six games. Finally, Johnson holds a 000 ERA in two games so far.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are back home at Atrium Health Ballpark April 18-23 against the Charleston RiverDogs, Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Following the week of action at home, the Ballers depart for a six-game stretch in Zebulon against the Carolina Mudcats, Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

