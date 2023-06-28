KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have completed the first half of action in the 2023 Carolina League season and set their sights on the second half crown after a rain-shortened five game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Atrium Health Ballpark.

After defeating Myrtle Beach in three of the five games played, the Ballers move to a 37-31 record on the season, 2-1 in the second half. Kannapolis is tied for second with the Charleston RiverDogs in the South Division with their 2-1 record.

Mario massing

In a lineup where INF Tim Elko and OF Jacob Burke have been making the most noise, INF Mario Camilletti may be the quietest important piece of the offense. The former Central Michigan Chippewa is the Carolina League leader in walks and on-base percentage, putting together an impressive .421 average with a team-high 16 RBI in his last 10 games.

Struttin' his stuff

LHP Tyler Schweitzer has flown under the radar since the triumphant arrival of White Sox 2022 first round pick LHP Noah Schultz, but the lefty has torched opponents in his last four starts.

Schweitzer has struck out 28 in four outings, allowing three runs in 21.1 innings and walking just eight. The former MAC Pitcher of the Year in 2022 has a 1.23 ERA in the month of June, and will look to continue his hot stretch over his next few starts.

Ballers face two opponents

This previous week was by far the worst week of baseball weather in Kannapolis’ recent memory. For the first time in Cannon Ballers history, after 156 games, Atrium Health Ballpark saw downpours from the sky that forced a Cannon Ballers game to be cancelled and/or postponed before a first pitch had been thrown.

Kannapolis’ groundskeeper Tim Seigel and the rest of the Ballers front office also set a record with 12 on-and-off pulls of the tarp during the week’s action. Despite the horrible weather, the team still managed to get five games in, with one being shortened due to a mid-game downpour that made conditions too difficult to play in.

On to the next

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, host Kannapolis for the second and final time in 2023 for games 13-18 of the two sides’ 24-game season series.

The Woodpeckers are 31-38 on the overall season, owning a 1-2 record in the second half thus far. Fayetteville trails Kannapolis in the season series, with the Ballers holding an 8-4 record against the Astros affiliate in 2023. The two sides are tied in their all-time record against each other at 33-33.

Fayetteville owns just two of the Houston Astros top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline in RHP Andrew Taylor (No. 15) and RHP Jose Fleury (No. 27).

Taylor is one of many pitchers the Woodpeckers use in their expansive piggy-back rotation. Fayetteville rotates their starting arms almost weekly, working in a 1-2 punch style for the majority of their innings on the mound. In his last three appearances, Taylor has made one start with 10 strikeouts and one earned run in 7.2 innings.

Fleury has caused opponents grief in his time with the Woodpeckers, striking out at least six in both of his appearances against the Cannon Ballers. The righty has struck out at least four in all but three of his appearances in 2023.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers start a 12 game in 12 day stretch beginning with six in Fayetteville against the Woodpeckers, Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, June 28-July 3, at Segra Stadium. Kannapolis then quickly turns to a six-game stretch at home against the Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, July 4-9.

Tickets can be purchased for any upcoming home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark. Fans can also keep up with the action on the team’s social media outlets, with live in-game updates being provided on Twitter at @kcannonballers. All Cannon Ballers home games are broadcast for free on Bally Live with all home and select road games also having a free audio broadcast on kcballers.com and the MiLB First Pitch App.