COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Former Concord Academy star Minlend Jr., now with Louisville, suffers knee injury

Harrisburg native Charles Minlend Jr., a graduate transfer from San Francisco, will miss six weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, the Cardinals announced Monday. Minlend, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound guard who starred at Concord Academy, hurt it in practice Thursday. An MRI at Norton's Audubon Hospital, the Cardinals' healthcare partner, confirmed the diagnosis. "Charles suffered a tear in his left MCL from practice last Thursday," Louisville coach Chris Mack said in a news release. "He was having a good preseason to that point. He has been a positive presence every day from the moment he arrived in June. We will miss him on the floor until mid-December. Knowing Charles, he will do everything needed to get back on the floor ready to go."