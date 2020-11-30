COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 49ers cancel Tuesday home game against Western Kentucky

CHARLOTTE – As it turns out, the Charlotte 49ers won’t be playing a Tuesday morning football game after all.

On Monday, the school announced that the team’s game against Western Kentucky has been cancelled because of COVID-19 testing in the 49ers program.

The Conference USA East Division game had originally been scheduled for this past Saturday but was moved to Tuesday at 10 a.m. because of COVID issues.

The 49ers, who have a 2-3 record, have not played a game in a month. This marks the sixth Charlotte game this season that has been cancelled or postponed because of issues with the pandemic.

“We had high hopes that we would be able to play,” Charlotte athletics director Mike Hill said in a school press release. “We are disappointed for both teams and appreciate WKU and Conference USA for having worked with us to accommodate the unusual game date and time. We'll continue to follow the advice of our medical professionals as they guide us to the safest outcomes for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We also recognize that having not played a game since Oct. 31 creates uncertainty for everyone involved. We will continue to make decisions with our student-athletes’ desires and best interests at heart."

The status of Charlotte’s next scheduled game, at home against Florida International this Saturday at 12 noon, will be determined following the results of upcoming tests from both schools, the school said.

