COLLEGE FOOTBALL: COVID causes Gardner-Webb-Charlotte game to be cancelled

CHARLOTTE – Another Charlotte 49ers football game is off the books.
On Friday afternoon, the school announced that its Saturday home game against Gardner-Webb has been cancelled because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldog program.
This is the fourth Charlotte football game this season that has been cancelled or postponed because of COVID 19.
Earlier this season, the 49ers couldn’t make their schedule trip to the University of North Carolina because of an outbreak within the Charlotte locker room. The 49ers’ following game, scheduled for Sept. 26, was postponed because of positive tests and contact tracing at the Atlanta school.
The COVID-19 issues for Charlotte caused its game last week at Middle Tennessee to be postponed, and then the 49ers learned of the problems with Gardner-Webb Friday about 29 hours before the scheduled kickoff.
“I really hate this for both teams, but as we look at the national landscape, these cancellations are becoming more and more common,” 49ers athletics director Mike Hill said, referring to the Gardner-Webb game. “Every time we actually play a game, it’s a victory, no matter the score. Our resilience is being tested, but we will continue to fight the good fight because our players deserve nothing less.”
Charlotte, which has a 2-3 overall record and is 2-1 in league games, is scheduled to play at Marshall (6-0, 3-0) next Saturday at 12:30 pm in a Conference USA East Division matchup.
