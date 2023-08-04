Editor’s note: Today is the first installment of “Countdown to Kickoff '23,” a look at each Cabarrus County football team entering the 2023 season.

HARRISBURG – Many of the top players are gone, graduated.

A mind-blowing 17 players from last year’s Hickory Ridge football team are competing at various levels in college this fall, which means several first-time varsity starters will grace the roster when the Ragin’ Bulls take the field to open the season at Mint Hill Independence this month.

In addition, only three coaches from 2022 are back on the Hickory Ridge sidelines – head man Jupiter Wilson, defensive coordinator Tajir Wharton and running backs coach Eric Mastrofski.

Everyone on the staff is brand new.

The expectation to win at a high level is not.

It’s been a way of life at Hickory Ridge for the better part of a decade, with playoff appearances being a regular occurrence and DEEP playoff runs anticipated.

And now, even though stars from last year like receiver Christian Hamilton (North Carolina), running back Aaron Carey (Davidson) and linebackers (Jordan Wilkes) and Kyle Perry (Catawba) are college freshmen, guess who’s expected to win the Greater Metro 4 Conference title.

Da Bulls.

Guess who’ll be one of the highest ranked teams in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus.

Da Bulls.

And guess who embraces that challenge.

Well, you know the answer.

And Wilson, who’s entering his fifth season leading Hickory Ridge, is making sure his players’ eyes are wide open as the enter the fray this fall. He thinks they’re built for it.

“What excites me is the sense of team with this group, I guess you could call it that,” Wilson said. “This group together, probably from an ‘overall talent’ prospect with so many college players from last season, doesn’t have as much. But I will say because of that, these kids have probably had to learn to come together a little bit more.

“One of the things I always tell the guys is, ‘Every team is different.’ But we’ve got some really good kids on both sides of the ball, some hungry kids that are excited to step up, and it’s just exciting to see those kids ready to go out there and play.”

Here’s the thing to remember about this year’s Hickory Ridge team: Just because there aren’t a whopping 17 college prospects doesn’t mean there’s no talent in Harrisburg.

The Bulls actually have some of the best in the county.

The biggest name is senior wide receiver Jalen Harris, who committed to Coastal Carolina this summer after receiving offers from at least 12 schools.

Last year, even with Hamilton on the roster, Harris racked up team bests of 1,103 yards (100.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns. But thus far, Wilson is excited about the step Harris has taken as a team leader.

And then the Bulls return a true lethal weapon in senior quarterback Caden Haywood, who stands 6 feet, 5 inches and has the ability to put the ball just about anywhere he wants.

Last season, Haywood had 2,554 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. He’s massive enough to shake off tackles in the backfield, although Wilson doesn’t want him to do too much of that, and a good enough athlete (he also stars in baseball and basketball) to get away and make plays with his feet.

Several college football programs were interested in Haywood (and probably still are), but he instead chose to commit to play baseball at Western Carolina.

Those are only a few of the Bulls who will have key roles this season, and Wilson says there are plenty more waiting for their chance.

But there will be almost an entirely new coaching staff guiding them.

New to Harrisburg this year are offensive coordinator Jonathan Grice, who comes over from Cox Mill; wide receivers coach Amir Miles, a transplant from New York; offensive line coach Bret Story, who was an assistant at Division II college powerhouse Carson-Newman; offensive line coach Christian McCora, formerly of Jay M. Robinson; strength and conditioning coach Michael Bloomfield, who previously was at Charlotte Chambers and coaches at the Harrisburg Weightlifting Club; linebackers coach Reggie Bolding, who last season was the defensive coordinator at SouthLake Christian; and defensive backs coach Keith Hamilton, who spent time at Charlotte Harding when the Rams last won the state championship.

Big changes.

None of it has tempered expectations for Wilson, although he said it’s difficult to put into words how the Bulls are to climb back to the top of the Greater Metro 4 standings after going 6-5 overall last season and 4-2 in the league (third place).

“It’s tough to quantify,” Wilson said. “Somebody was recently asking me what makes a championship team. He said, ‘You do everything, and it comes down to a slight of the ball.’”

Wilson went on to explain how the Bulls were leading Cox Mill going into the fourth quarter last year but lost after a late fumble. Or when Hickory Ridge led Mooresville for most of the game yet went cold in the final period and went on to suffer its first-ever GMC loss.

“So I think the thing for us getting back to the top, it’s just kind of a mindset shift,” Wilson said. “I told our kids, ‘It’s easier to get there.’ Because when I took over, it was like, ‘OK, (snaps fingers) come up with five or six areas that we need to fix and what we need to do to change it.’ Everything since that point has been up, up, up. Then you get to the pinnacle and it’s like, ‘All right, how do you maintain that?’

“From me to the coaching staff to everybody involved, my big thing this year is about just being together. I just want our team to have that mentality that we are together.”

And Wilson believes the Bulls, as they fight to regain supremacy in the GMC and get their own college scholarships, will grow together.

“I think from the outside, even though they’ve got us ranked No. 1 in the Greater Metro 4, it’s not because we have the stars,” Wilson said. “Our kids have got a little more fight to them individually because they’re like, ‘I don’t have the Division I offers.’”

RAGIN’ BULLS SCHEDULE

AUG. 25 at Mint Hill Independence

SEPT. 1 at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

SEPT. 8 at Charlotte Chambers

SEPT. 15 A.L. BROWN

SEPT. 22 MOORESVILLE

SEPT. 29 at South Iredell

OCT. 6 at Lake Norman

OCT. 20 COX MILL

OCT.27 at West Cabarrus

OTHER RAGIN’ BULLS TO WATCH