CONCORD – If Jason Seidel ever gets tired of the whole football-coaching thing, he’d be an ideal candidate for a job with the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Seidel loves this place, and he swears by it.

He learned just how much he loved it during the five years he spent in South Carolina as the head coach at Blythewood High.

The move south of the border came after Seidel, a longtime Harrisburg resident, spent two seasons as head coach at Hickory Ridge and seven as an assistant at Mount Pleasant. His wife, Samantha, had been a math teacher at Hickory Ridge Middle School.

But now Seidel is back in Cabarrus, taking over as head man at Jay M. Robinson, which has been one of the county’s strongest teams for the past few seasons.

Returning to a place that means so much to his family and leading a program that’s in such good condition has helped Seidel appreciate his old stomping grounds like never before.

What better place to raise their 8-year-old son, Drew, and 4-year-old twins, son Brayden and daughter Parker?

“We’re excited,” Seidel said. “My wife and I probably did 10-plus years in this district and enjoyed it. Leaving Hickory Ridge, on one hand, I was glad we did it. We went down (to Blythewood) and helped change the program. We saw what a different state was like. But the entire five years we were there, we kept saying how much we miss Cabarrus County. It was just how well the county was run, the amazing teachers, the administration, the superintendent. Everything. There’s never been a place like it.”

Not a bad endorsement for a native New Yorker.

But make no mistake: The thing that has Jay M. Robinson fans so excited about Seidel’s return to the county is his coaching ability.

As the replacement for successful coach Darius Robinson, the Bulldogs have a man who’s gotten it done everywhere he’s been, a man who helps make many of his high school football players into college football players.

At Hickory Ridge, Seidel turned a good program into a state-title contender. In his two seasons leading the Ragin’ Bulls, he posted a 24-6 record. The 12 wins he achieved in his first year still remain the most in Hickory Ridge history. During his tenure, the Bulls reached the state semifinals and the state quarterfinals.

At Blythewood, Seidel took over a team that went 3-7 the year before his arrival. Last year, he went 9-2 and led to Bengals to their first region championship in a decade. Overall, he went 26-22.

At Jay M. Robinson, Seidel’s touch will be huge, but the Bulldogs don’t need a rebuild. Over the past two years, Darius Robinson (now at Southern Guilford) led the Bulldogs to consecutive 10-win seasons that included trips to the Class 2A playoffs.

The Bulldogs also have plenty of talent, starting with D’Nas “Dbo” White, a defensive lineman who schools in every Power 5 conference is pursuing. And while everyone might not play in the SEC (or ACC or Big Ten), there are many other college prospects on the roster.

Seidel is looking to take the Bulldogs to the next level, and as much as he praises them and encourages his players, he’s also realistic with them: Things will be different this year, not just because of a new head coach but also because of a new classification.

“The challenge is that we’ve had success (at Jay M. Robinson),” Seidel said. “The team has been very good the past couple years. But we also talk about how they were playing at a 2A level, and I think they overpowered some of the teams.

“The challenge as a coach is saying, ‘OK, you won 10 games last year, but this year it's a whole different ballgame (going back to Class 3A).’ So you need to get them to understand that, ‘Hey, you guys are great and you can still win the conference,’ but you’ve also got to keep them wary of some of the teams they beat last year. Like a Central Cabarrus, they're going to be a lot better this year.”

Added Seidel, “I tell them, ‘Everybody circles you on the schedule, everybody wants to beat you. Every game you’ve got to be ready.’ It's great where the program is, but for us to take it to the next level, I told the kids it's up to us to kind of lay the bricks in the foundation and keep this thing going.”

BULLDOGS SCHEDULE

AUG. 18 HICKORY RIDGE

AUG. 25 at West Cabarrus

SEPT.1 at Concord

SEPT.8 at Central Cabarrus

SEPT. 22 CARSON

SEPT. 29 at East Rowan

OCT. 6 WEST ROWAN

OCT. 13 SOUTH ROWAN

OCT. 20 NORTHWEST CABARRUS

OCT. 27 at Mount Pleasant

Seidel is an offensive guru, and the Bulldogs should be effective on that side of the ball.

A major reason?

The offensive line. Seidel said that unit is the strength of the team.

“I told them that they’ve got a chance to be special,” Seidel said. “They work hard, and they’re smart.”

Senior Braylon Canales (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) is a college recruit and makes it all go for the Bulldogs as the starting center. Isaiah King, a 300-pound senior, will be at one guard. And 6-5, 240-pound sophomore Elijah Shoe brings reinforcement upfront.

“And we’ve even got some young guys that are pushing to come up,” Seidel said.

The line will be protecting some talented players, led by senior Isaac Lee, who holds down quarterback for the second consecutive season.

Lee has shown amazing ability at times. Two years ago, he set the Cabarrus County record with seven touchdown passes. His coach said he has the ability to achieve great things this fall.

“He's taken very well to the offense,” Seidel said of Lee. “Just like everywhere I've been, our offense is keyed around our quarterback and our quarterback making the right reads. We (use the run-pass option) a lot, and a lot of pressure’s on him.“

Backing up Lee is Tyler Kluttz, who plays several different positions.

At running back, Na’Ledge Wright returns and should exhibit his combination of speed and strength. He showed brilliant flashes last season.

And look for some eye-popping plays from receiver Brian Rowe who flies high.

“He’s also a basketball player,” Seidel said of Rowe. “He’s about 6-2 and can jump out of the gym. When the ball is in the air, he's probably got the best chance of coming down with it.”

In the slot is Xavier Barnett, whose intelligence makes him versatile and key to an offense because of his ability to change positions on every play, if necessary.

Defensively, the line will be anchored by White, the not-so gentle giant who tossed around 2A offensive linemen with ease.

“But I think our workhorse on the defensive line is Isaiah Herrera,” Seidel said. “He’s 6-4, 250 pounds. He’s a (Football Championship Subdivision) kid. He’s got a great motor and plays some tight end for us, too.”

At linebacker, Braylon Baker has an offer from the Charlotte 49ers. And Seidel said he expects linebacker/defensive end Kwaley Chase to have a “breakout year.”

At defensive back, Joshua Porch is a fierce competitor, and he’s attracted some college offers. Jamarcus Hunter will hold down a safety spot.

Seidel gives a great deal of credit to his coaching staff, especially since he got hired in early May and was still trying to learn players as he commuted from South Carolina to Concord.

Veteran Bob Lancaster, who’s also coached at Catawba and been at Jay M. Robinson an extended time, will run the defense.

Gerald Holt is linebackers coach, while Donald Porch (Joshua’s dad) has defensive backs. Radell Lockhart, a former Catawba assistant who played at the Salisbury school before playing in NFL Europe, will handle the defensive line.

The offensive coaching staff has a decided Cabarrus County flair.

Trevor Shue, who played at Hickory Ridge for Seidel before going on to Lenoir-Rhyne, is quarterbacks coach.

Three people will be coaching wide receivers: Jason Talbert, a former Mount Pleasant star who’s coached with Seidel a number of years; Ryan Tyson, who was a standout quarterback for Mount Pleasant just a few years ago; and Cody Locklear.

Bradley Hammill, another former Tiger who’s been coaching in the county for a while, will be in charge of the offensive line.

Mark McCormick, a former Mount Pleasant assistant, coaches running backs

“I’ve got a great coaching staff, and they've kind of helped transition everything. The (players) have been fabulous, too. It’s going to take time, but it always does with a new offense and new adjustments, especially this year with school starting early. That first game, obviously, there's going to be a lot of emotion.

“But we're so excited to be back. It's great to see old friends. Obviously, it's a little strange when you live in Harrisburg, so you see a lot of people that went to Hickory Ridge and their parents, and now we're at the rival school. But that makes it more fun, too.”

OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH IN 2023