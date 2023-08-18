CONCORD – When Zach Bevilacqua took over the Central Cabarrus football program in 2020, times were rough for the Vikings.

Times were actually pretty rough for everywhere high school sports team because it was during the masks-for-everyone phase of COVID-19, and it was uncertain North Carolina would even have an athletics calendar.

The Vikings really felt the virus’ impact. Player participation was low, and both the fan base and the team were concerned about all the contact that football would require.

There was just major uncertainty because people were learning as they went along.

Three consecutive three-win seasons followed for the Vikings, although the team was so much closer to doubling that total but squandered leads at clutch times.

But things are looking better for Central Cabarrus football in 2023.

The numbers are up, school spirit is alive and well, and Bevilacqua is getting a chance to establish the culture he always wanted as the Vikings enter tonight’s season opener at Monroe Sun Valley.

“My first year, during COVID, we had like 58 players in the program total,” Bevilacqua recalled. “In my second year, we were up to about 70, and last year we were at about 77. This year, we’ve had like 93, which is nice for us.

“More kids participating not only gives us some added depth in some key places, but it also helps the game of football, which I think is important also. There was a fear as we came out of COVID that, just as a whole, football was falling by the wayside. Every coach I’ve talked to, it seems like numbers are up this year. That’s important for all of us to coach and play the game that we love.”

Why such a big increase at Central Cabarrus in particular?

Bevilacqua hopes it’s a sign about how people in the school, both players and those who haven’t been on the gridiron, feel about the program now.

“For us, I would like to hope that it’s guys who the program is important to in the hallways telling their friends that it’s something that is worthy to be here for,” Bevilacqua said. “That would be my ultimate hope. I also think it’s just a little bit more of a semblance of normalcy. It was so abnormal with COVID for so long that abnormal became normal for kids.”

The athletes returning to Central Cabarrus’ roster have a lot to offer, starting with experience. Over the past three years, in part because player participation had dwindled, several underclassmen got playing time early, and many other Vikings played on two sides of the ball, and sometimes three with special teams.

Although the growing pains were tough, as the Vikings have only registered a combined eight South Piedmont 3A Conference games since 2020, Bevilacqua believes that they have prepared his squad to take a step this fall.

“We’ve got a group of kids who were a lot of the kids who were with us during those COVID practices, trying to practice football 6 feet apart without a ball and without being able to form plays,” Bevilacqua said. “We sort of relied on those kids as sophomores, and they had a lot of growth to make. In the fall of ’21, they were new and inexperienced. In that ’21 season, we had 11 seniors, and last year we had nine. This year, we’ve got 18 seniors.

“In ’21, we had some experienced linemen but not many experienced skill guys, and last year we had some experienced skill guys but not many experienced linemen. This year, we’re bringing back three freshmen that started on our offensive and defensive lines last year, and we really only lost two linemen. We’ve got a quarterback who’s played a lot of football games. He’s made mistakes, but he’s also made some big throws in some key situations. But we’ve also got some kids who’ve been here and put their time in, and it means something to them to be a part of it.”

Two key players that Belvilacqua refers to are senior quarterback Kaden Kline and senior safety Chris Burnette, two players who’ve long had starting roles.

“Those two guys are really skilled, talented football players who’ve been through it,” Bevilacqua said. “Chris started his entire sophomore year, and Kaden started the majority of his sophomore year.

The coach also pointed out starting center Justin Rogers, whom he regards as the strongest on the team.

“He was our first 1,000-pound club member,” Bevilacqua said of Rogers, “which for us is a three-lift total in bench press, squat and clean.”

Rykie Washington is also returning for the Vikings, and is capable of filling the all-important role as the team’s top playmaker at receiver and a defensive back vacated by the graduated Adriel Miller (now at Mars Hill).

Senior receiver Talan Baker draws high praise from Bevilacqua, who compares him to former New England Patriots great Wes Welker.

“(Baker) runs the ‘dirty’ routes, he runs the low crossers and stuff that’s probably going to take contact,” Bevilacqua said. “He catches balls in situations when you need a third-and-4, and he’s going to get the yardage that you need to get a first down.”

Some other Vikings to look out for this fall are linebacker/H-back Jazeo Jaime, lineman Jacob Hedrick, lineman Tylee Barnett, athlete Mason Easley, receiver Chinua Ezeigbo and running back Nate Alston. And the sophomore trio of Aiden Black, Brandon Bevilacqua and Chase McDonald started on the offensive line as freshmen and are expected to be even better.

To make things more promising, Bevilacqua now has the largest group of assistant coaches he’s had since arriving at Central Cabarrus. It includes John Porter (offensive coordinator), Harry Jones (defensive coordinator and linebackers), Matt Riggins (offensive line), Eric Wright (quarterbacks), Zach Bowen (wide receivers and tight ends), Preston Davis (defensive line), Scott Bryson (defensive ends), Brent Mills (cornerbacks) and Jeremy “Burpie” Alsop (safeties).

Now tonight, the Vikings take the first step toward turning their program around, using their cohesiveness and experience to try to hold on to the leads they lost in multiple games last season.

They were so close during trying times, and this year they could make a breakthrough.

“There are games that probably stick with you a little bit more than other ones,” Bevilacqua said, “as far as, ‘Man, we were right there! If one or two plays go the way that we want them to, then we’re more of a five- or six-win team with a chance to make the playoffs.’

“But it’s just one of those situations where I think our kids want to be the kids who turn it around. We’ve been down a little bit the past couple years, as far as win totals go, but our kids haven’t quit working, and that’s always exciting. I appreciate that every kid in our program still believes.”

