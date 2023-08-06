Editor’s note: Today is the second installment of “Countdown to Kickoff,” a look at each Cabarrus County football team entering the upcoming season.

CONCORD – Growing up in the small, coastal town of Georgetown, South Carolina, Dustin Martin always dreamed of being a head football coach.

The dream really began to take shape in high school, when his own coach, Bradley Adams, inspired Martin and his teammates to be their best selves as players and men, even under the toughest circumstances.

Winning and losing wouldn’t be what ultimately defined them –

it was character, the will to work hard, and caring about each other.

It’s a mindset that Martin kept with him when he left Georgetown High and took a spot on the first Limestone College football team in history and one he maintained when he transferred to Winthrop University and earned a degree in physical education.

Ten years later, after stops getting tutelage from some other bright minds in the South Carolina high school ranks, the 28-year-old Martin has fulfilled his dream.

He’s the head man for the Cannon Cougars, the co-op football team comprised of players from Cannon School and Concord Academy.

Martin replaces Jamie Bolton, who resigned to become offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach for perennial public-school powerhouse Kings Mountain.

Martin previously had assistant coaching stints at York, Fort Mill, Waccamaw and Legion Collegiate in South Carolina, during which he worked with respected coaches such as Bobby Carroll and Strait Herron, both now at Kings Mountain with Bolton. Martin and Bolton actually worked together as assistants at York and have remained close.

“The last couple of years, me and Jamie have talked a lot and bounced ideas off each other,” Martin said. “And then back in January, Legion Collegiate paused their football program, and Jamie was going to bring me on here as a defensive coordinator. I got into that role in about February and worked with the kids for a couple months. And then Jamie decided to depart for Kings Mountain, and I wanted the (Cannon) job. I went (through the interview process), and they chose me to be the next head coach.”

Martin will get his start leading one of the winningest programs in Cabarrus County in recent years, as in the three seasons under Bolton, the Cougars have gone 24-8, winning two conference titles and one N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state crown. Last year, they finished at 8-3 and reached the playoffs.

CANNON COUGARS SCHEDULE

AUG. 25 at Hickory Hawks

SEPT. 1 at Raleigh Ravenscroft

SEPT. 8 CHARLOTTE PROVIDENCE DAY

SEPT. 22 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN

SEPT. 29 at Charlotte Country Day

OCT. 6 at Charlotte Latin

OCT. 13 INDIAN TRAIL METROLINA CHRISTIAN

OCT. 20 at Arden Christ School

OCT. 27 RABUN GAP-NACHOOCHE (Ga.)

So how to keep the momentum going?

“I think Bolton did a great job here,” Martin said. “He built something special. But everything's getting tougher. We're no longer Division II. We're playing in the (Big South Conference with powers such as Providence Day, Charlotte Christian and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee) – the SEC of NCISAA football. So to keep that going, the schemes have to be just as elaborative. We have to coach the kids just as hard and demand greatness every day. We're on Day 2 (of practice), and we already are calling out kids, making them accountable, because we will at all times play max effort.

“We’ve just got to keep the foot on the pedal and keep going. We have the resources and everything. It just comes down to executing.”

Depth will be a concern for what had been a potent offense that produced 36 points per game last season. And then there’s the fact the Cougars will be without all-state running back Will Jones, who gained more than 2,000 yards rushing and receiving last year. Jones will spend his senior at his home public school, Class 4A giant Cornelius Hough.

Certainly, the offense will feel the impact of the loss of Jones, who holds a scholarship from Columbia, but the Cougars are not exactly without talent.

Martin is blessed to have one of the city’s best quarterbacks in senior Tyler Green, who has been among North Carolina’s overall passing leaders the past few years, including throwing for 2,361 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2022.

Green has resembled his normal, rocketed right-arm self in practices, and he has a dangerous corps of receivers to throw to.

The leader of the pass catchers is fleet-footed senior Colin Reese (794 yards, 12 TDs last year), senior disciplined route runner Gavin Powell also is dangerous (334 yards, 2 TDs), and senior Max Riley also makes plays.

Junior Cannon Leatherman, who replaces Jones as the starting running back but will share carries with Seth Henry, can also be effective in the passing game.

Blocking for them will be the massive Hayes Galloway (6 foot 5, 305 pounds), who holds offers from schools such as UNC Charlotte, Gardner-Webb and Catawba, Martin said. Galloway is the son of UNC receivers coach Lonnie Galloway.

“Right now, Hayes is, like he says, ‘built like a Mack Truck, moving like a Mustang!’” Martin said with a laugh.

Another big asset along the line will be senior Santiago Castaneda (6-2, 270).

Defensively, linebackers Sam Davis and Luke Fox have size, ability and instincts, and the defensive backfield will be led by Riley and 6-4 junior ballhawk Mason Mierzwa, who had six interceptions last year and returned three for touchdowns.

“Mason nearly eliminates the quick passing game just with his frame,” Martin said. “He's a hard dude to throw it on out there. That's why he plays our nickel position. He’s always around the ball.”

And when it comes to special teams, the Cougars literally are in good hands with long snapper Grant Mills, one of the biggest recruits in the county.

Mills, who’s ranked among the best in the country at his position, committed to North Carolina last month after being courted by several NCAA Division I schools. He’ll play in the highly selective Army All-American Bowl at season’s end,

Martin also feels fortunate to have a nine-man coaching staff that has experience playing at a high level.

Offensive coordinator Caleb Hughes played with Martin in both high school and Limestone, with previous stops at A.L. Brown, Carson and Salisbury; wide receivers coach Brian Jackson also played at Limestone; running backs coach Trent Cherry was a quarterback at Lenoir-Rhyne; and offensive line coach Cameron Kowalewski played at Eastern Kentucky.

On the defensive side, one defensive backs coach, Sam Haivala, played at Montana State; the other defensive backs coach, Haruki Nakamura, played collegiately at Cincinnati and professionally with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens; and another defensive coach is Marcus McDonald, who walked on a Ohio State.

The special teams leader is former NFL veteran Olindo Mare.

Martin will call the defense and help with the linebackers.

But the best part of all?

Martin will be head coach.

Dreams do come true.

“I've always known that my calling was to be a head coach, which is why I went down this career path,” Martin said. “I knew that I wanted to be a head coach immediately.

“The biggest thing that is most exciting about being a head coach is knowing that I'm leading with a good heart and with the kids’ best interest in mind. It's been a blessing to be put in such a high platform, where you get to lead kids to make them better people. And I truly care about these kids.”

OTHER CANNON COUGARS TO WATCH