Editor’s note: Today is the fourth installment of “Countdown to Kickoff,” a daily look at each Cabarrus County football team entering the upcoming season.

CONCORD – Those inexperienced Concord Spiders from a year ago are maturing.

Many of them are bigger and stronger. Some are even lighter and faster. And a lot more Spiders just seem to know what it takes to be a varsity football player.

These things, of course, can make them better than their 3-7 overall record in 2022, which included a fourth-place finish (3-3) in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

But the trait that carries the most weight for this year’s Spider squad is just old-fashioned experience, hours on the football field, whether it be individual workouts, team practices or actual game time.

And that’s what has second-year Concord head coach Darren Shephard optimistic entering this season, which begins for the Spiders next Friday when they play host to Monroe Piedmont at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.

Now, instead of spending much of their time teaching to the rudimentary aspects of football to Spiders who were getting reacquainted with the game or being introduced to it altogether, Shepherd and his coaching staff can spend more time on the finer components of the sport.

And the team returns many of the same standouts who kept the Spiders, despite their losing record, in some really close games last season – Concord lost three games by one score and another (the “Battle for the Bell” against rival A.L. Brown) by nine points.

“The goal for us is trying to improve from the year before, and within that, we’ve got team goals that we want to accomplish,” Shepherd said. “I won't get too much into those, but we are seeing goals accomplished and the kids are working hard toward that. I think we’ve spent a lot of time getting better.

“One of the things a lot of our kids talked about in their exit meeting (last year) was just spending more time on getting better at the fundamentals of football and techniques because we had so many players a year ago that hadn't played football a lot growing up. You had a lot of kids that were coming out for the first time or hadn't played in a long time or had never played at all.

“It’s just the buy-in in being great for the kids coming in the springtime and in the entire summer,” Shepherd added, “and it's getting better. Becoming better football players is paying off.”

Back for the Spiders this fall is one of the most dynamic athletes in the county, senior quarterback Keyon Phillips.

The shifty Phillips rushed for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns last year while passing for 370 yards and five more scores. Because of his rushing ability, Shepherd said, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound Phillips is being recruited at the college level as a running back, but he’s made strides throwing the ball that will make him more dangerous.

“He's been an athlete,” Shepherd said of Phillips. “But he's had a great offseason and improved a lot as a passer.”

Another key returnee on the offensive side of the ball is senior lineman Jackson Joseph, who’s the sole starter back along the front. However, Shepherd expects a strong season from senior receiver Bralen Crowder, who mostly played tight end in 2022 but will move out wide.

The Spiders bring back the most experience defensively.

The headliner on that side of the ball is junior Alex Petroff, an all-conference performer who does a little bit of everything – well.

Petroff possesses instincts, speed and strength that was only fortified after competing as a wrester last winter and a track athlete in the spring. Many of the Concord football players played multiple sports, too, and Petroff excelled.

Expect to see his name a lot this year.

“The thing about Alex Petroff has just been he's really blossomed into a great overall athlete,” Shepherd said. “He's been a really solid, productive football player at Concord High School. But this offseason, wrestling at that high level and competing in track, you really see how much of a well-rounded athlete he is. He’s a kid that plays both sides of the ball. He’ll probably be the primary placekicker for us.

“He's definitely gotten a lot better and really shown himself to be an athlete, and that allows us to use him in a myriad of ways than just him playing outside linebacker.”

SPIDERS SCHEDULE

AUG. 18 MONROE PIEDMONT

AUG. 25 at Mount Pleasant

SEPT. 1 JAY M. ROBINSON

SEPT. 15 at East Rowan

SEPT. 22 CENTRAL CABARRUS

SEPT. 29 at Carson

OCT. 6 SOUTH ROWAN

OCT. 13 at Northwest Cabarrus

OCT. 20 WEST ROWAN

OCT. 27 at A.L. Brown

Also back in the defensive fold for the Spiders this year are key players such as Ethan Treadway, Jaelin Watterson, Weston Bost, Calee Davis and Kadein Porter.

Porter has especially impressed after a year on the gridiron and in the weight room.

“Kadein, he’s had probably the biggest body transformation of anybody,” Shepherd said. “Last year, he was about 195 (pounds); this year, he’s about 240 at defensive end. He’s worked his tail off in the weight room. We’re really excited about him.”

Also returning to wreak havoc up front for the Spiders are sophomore Tyrel Weatherspoon and senior Isaiah Wright, the latter leading the team with four sacks last season.

Shepherd will use his vast assortment of assistant coaches to make it all come together.

Shepherd assumes offensive play-calling duties after 2023 coordinator Shayne Milligan accepted a head-coaching job in South Carolina this spring.

Two former Spiders are also helping with the offense: Nick Santiago (wide receivers) and Isaac Cochran (offensive line). Cochran is coming off an All-American career at the Air Force Academy and a tryout with the Denver Broncos but may have to soon fulfill his military commitment,

Veteran coach Randy Kaiser, formerly of Mount Pleasant, will work with the offensive line, as will Pete Petroff – Alex Petroff’s – and Robert Nargi.

Cameron White is running backs coach.

Ryan Crowder will continue in his role as defensive coordinator, and the defensive line will be led by Jason Porter, who’s been a mainstay at Concord and is one of the longest-tenured coaches in Cabarrus County.

Rod Ledbetter, who spent several years on the staff of one of North Carolina’s all-time greatest coaches, Tom Knotts, will also help with the defensive line.

The rest of the staff includes another Spider great, Andre Reid, and defensive backs coach Darrell Alexander, who is the Concord head girls basketball coach and comes over from Class 4A Hickory Ridge.

Lew Stephens is the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

“I’ve got a ton of experience on my coaching staff,” Shepherd said, “and I’ve got guys that love the kids and accept the position of the head coach. They're great guys, and they do a great job of with our kids. They don’t just make sure they’re OK on the field, with X's and O's; they make sure that they're OK in the times that they're not on a football field, with all the things that our kids go through.”

For Shepherd and Co., a year in this program has made such a difference. Whether that translates into more victories has yet to be seen, but the improvement is noticeable, he said.

“My staff and I, we know what the kids are capable of,” Shepherd said. “We're really, really sure about what anybody can do. Even all the way up until this point a year ago, the first day (of contact) was our first time getting to see how certain kids we're going to do in pads, how certain kids were going to do on the varsity level, how certain kids were going to do at a position that they hadn't played before. And this year with the amount of returnees that we did have in the spring, we learned a lot about ourselves. And I think that's been a huge difference.

“For us, Year 1 to Year 2 has just been being able to really know our kids – what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are, how we can best put them in a position to be successful and then best formulate all that so that we come away with an identity for our team.”

