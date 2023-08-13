MOUNT PLEASANT – It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Mount Pleasant football team is focusing on taking a monumental step forward this season – and maybe two – after literally coming inches away from a championship in 2022.

In one of the year’s best games last season, that’s just how agonizingly close things were when Mount Pleasant’s Austin Kee hauled in a pass from rookie quarterback Colin Black in the waning moments to fall short, 21-14, against Jay M. Robinson in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference title game.

That short distance has been on the Tigers’ minds for months now, not in a sense of regret but one of excitement, being thrilled about the possibility of how good their team can be this fall with some minor improvements.

And second-year coach Daniel Crosby said that’s the way the Tigers have been going about their business the entire offseason.

They know they have potential, and they’re putting in the sweat equity to make it come to fruition.

“Last year was a very successful season,” said Crosby, who took over the Tigers after three years at Carson. “The guys bought in from Day 1 when I got here. We reached the second round of the playoffs, and we missed winning the conference championship by a couple yards. And that’s been the focus this offseason -- taking that next step.

“We want to win a conference championship. We want to play deep into the playoffs and, ultimately, win the state championship. That's the No. 1 goal for our program. That’s been the focus and talking points this offseason. The kids have responded, and we're excited and ready to go.”

Crosby said that improvement started with the basics, like continuing to add muscle to the big, strong kids Mount Pleasant has produced throughout the years.

“The weight room was big,” Crosby said. “All the guys were in there in the spring, and they really worked their tails off. And then we were able to bring in a strength and conditioning coach, Wes Herlocker, who's been with them about three or four weeks this summer. So that really helped us going forward.”

And once again, for a Class 2A program that’s consistently sent players on to the college level, there’s no shortage of talent in Mount Pleasant.

“We’ve got some experience at some key positions this year, guys with varsity experience who are really good players,” Crosby said. “We’ve just tried to create depth. Our program numbers are great. We have 76 guys out, and we have some really good football players. But we’re just trying to create more depth, more good football players, because injuries happen. If you’re going to play into November, December you’ve got to have a lot of guys contributing.”

TIGERS SCHEDULE

AUG. 18 CARSON

AUG. 25 CONCORD

SEPT. 1 at Central Cabarrus

SEPT. 8 at Northwest Cabarrus

SEPT. 15 at West Stanly

SEPT. 29 SOUTH STANLY

OCT. 6 at Union Academy

OCT. 13 at Albemarle

OCT. 20 NORTH STANLY

OCT. 27 JAY M. ROBINSON

Black, who mostly came off the bench last season, is back as the starter at quarterback for the Tigers. Just a sophomore, Black makes up for a lack of prototypical pocket-passer size – he’s 5 feet, 9 inches, 160 pounds – with plenty of game.

During his brief appearance in crunch time, he’s shown poise, arm strength and accuracy.

The Tigers’ new long-haired QB1 seems to thrive in tense moments.

“He’s obviously not the player Bryce Young is with the Panthers right down the road, but he can play,” Crosby said of Black. “He’s probably on the small side, but he does a good job of avoiding contact, and we've talked all summer about not taking hits and getting the ball where it needs to be. We're not worried about his size.”

Black will also be joined by some other young players in the offensive backfield, as junior Michael Estevez and sophomore Jacob Reigel come up from JV and will see time at running back, as will Ethan Dempsey, although Dempsey started at safety on the varsity.

At wide receiver, the Tigers have a pair of returnees in Jackson Harkey, Owen Deaton and Justin Kyle, who also saw time at tight end in 2022. Added to the mix is 6-3 senior Chase Latney, who comes over from the basketball team.

“We’re excited about Chase Latney,” Crosby said. “He's a basketball guy who's never played football, and he can give us that big target. He’s very athletic and has good hands.”

The head coach is especially excited by his offensive line, where the Tigers bring back three starters and a fourth player who’s received several varsity snaps.

Sophomore Heath Kingensmith will be at right tackle, and Sawyer Icenhour is back after playing every down at left tackle last year. Eli Reed is a familiar face at left guard, and Levi Furr will hold down center. Charlie Richards is set at right guard.

The defense should be stout again, too, particularly at linebacker, where tackling machines Dylan Coln and Chase Thomas will roam once again. Look for former JV standouts Ayden Smith, Bradley Wallace and Jared Druschel to have an impact.

The defensive line is also tenacious as it will feature senior Colt Kluttz – “Our best football player,” Crosby said – and senior Eli Dempsey – “Maybe our strongest player.”

Ethan Brawley is a returnee on the d-line, and they will all be joined by Aiden Gray and Kelsey Williams as big guys in the middle.

At defensive back, the Tigers have a true team leader in senior safety Bo Barbee, who just has a penchant for making players, no matter what position he’s playing. And he’ll be everywhere for the Tigers this fall.

“He’s a leader on our team and a very smart football player,” Crosby said of Barbee. “He'll see some time at quarterback and running back, but he’ll start at safety.”

A freshman, Zion Jones, will come in fresh and be at the other safety.

At cornerback, expect to see a combination of Will Harkey, Jackson Burris, speedster Jackson Wilson, Tanner Wagner and Hayden Brown.

Senior David McEachern, a two-time state wrestling champion, is back as a kicker and punter, and JV call-up Brayden Sellers will see time as a specialist.

Crosby, who went 8-4 in his debut season as Tigers coach, is excited about the veteran staff charged to help him lead the team to greater levels. Many are former head coaches, such as defensive coordinator Rich Williams (West Stanly, Northwest Cabarrus and Jay M. Robinson); linebackers coach Craig Keane (Concord Academy); and Jason Rollins (South Rowan).

Crosby will be offensive coordinator.

Other offensive assistants are Zach Mauldin (offensive line), head wrestling coach Jarin Spreadley (receivers) and Herlocker (running backs).

Jonathan Earl, a former Cox Mill star and a former Boise State player, will coach defensive backs.

With it all, Crosby said he feels good about his team’s ability to take that next step this season.

“I’m as excited as I’ve ever been, and I feel really good about where we are,” Crosby said. “I’ve told the guys since July 31, Day 1, until today, ‘We have a good football team, but we’ve got to go prove that on Friday nights. Nobody’s going to roll over for us. Wins and losses aren't determined by us just saying we're a good football team. We’ve got to go prove it. We have to work for everything we get.’

“I'm excited to see our guys do that,” he added. “I feel confident. I feel like we have good depth at every position. It’s going to come down to staying healthy. Just like with any program, if guys get banged up or hurt, guys have got to step up. We're excited about where we're at right now.”

OTHER TIGERS TO WATCH IN 2023