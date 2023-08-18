KANNAPOLIS – The new era of A.L. Brown football has begun.

A man with one of the most beloved last names in the program decorated history – Hardin – is at the controls once again, replacing a man, Mike Newsome, who drew his own share of adulation because he had a habit of kicking that Black and Gold team’s tail with regularity.

Justin Hardin, the son of former Wonders state-championship-winning coach Bruce Hardin, is the new sheriff in town – and in a football-crazed town like Kannapolis, the head coach is as respected as the sheriff. And he’s determined to do things his way.

But the younger Hardin also wants to make it clear: His way is the A.L. Brown Way, so while there will be differences in the Wonders this fall, so much will stay the same.

“Our team is probably going to look a little different from how it was last year,” Hardin said. “Each team is different, each coach is different, but the thing that I want to be consistent is how we play football here in Kannapolis – carrying on with the tradition from years and years ago.”

Of course, that means there will be athletes all over the field, from the interior line to the skill positions, and they all will take pride in that big K that adorns their Green and White gear.

Hardin sees it as an advantage that so many players return from last season’s Wonders squad that finished 6-5 overall yet beat the rival Concord Spiders the “Battle for the Bell” for the eighth consecutive time.

And team enthusiasm is high.

This summer, A.L. Brown had 112 players in camp (47 varsity and 65 JV), which Hardin says is a good number.

“I think we’ve got a good balance of players all around,” Hardin said. “We’ve got quality skill players, our linemen are doing a good job. I feel good about every position group on our football team. We’ll just have to execute and go out and do our jobs, but I like the guys where we have them, as far as what position they’re playing.”

So many of the names on this year’s A.L. Brown roster are so familiar to their fans, mainly because they were called over the loudspeaker for making so many big-time plays in 2022.

Simply put: The Wonders have some of the best talent in the county.

The list of college prospects starts with senior Xavier Chambers, a two-way standout who has offers from Missouri, Appalachian State and Charleston Southern, and has several other schools flirting with him.

Senior athlete Gerard Evans, who has the ability to amaze with his playmaking ability on both sides of the ball, has committed to Air Force.

Mountainous junior left tackle Tai Buster picked up his first Power 5 offer last week from Boston College, but he’s also received them from Coastal Carolina and East Carolina.

Talented junior quarterback CJ Gray has committed to a Division I school, N.C. State, but he’ll be playing baseball instead of football. For the record, he’s one of the best in the nation at baseball and then also has the nerve to be good on the gridiron.

WONDERS 2023 SCHEDULE

AUG. 18 WEST ROWAN

AUG. 25 NORTHWEST CABARRUS

SEPT. 8 at South Rowan

SEPT. 15 at Hickory Ridge

SEPT. 22 LAKE NORMAN

SEPT. 29 at Cox Mill

OCT. 6 WEST CABARRUS

OCT. 13 SOUTH IREDELL

OCT. 20 at Mooresville

OCT. 27 CONCORD

Senior receiver Derick Brazil has multiple offers, with Wingate being one of the colleges, and senior Chaz Knox has received an invitation to play at Johnson C. Smith.

Other players expected to make an impact are Kadan Williams, Mekhi Herron, Rhett Hagler, Makhi Nash, Ethan Garmon, Jaevion Ebehart and Todd Massey.

With so many experienced players, Hardin said, this year’s Wonders have done a good job of learning the key aspects of his balanced offensive scheme. But Hardin, 41, is a coaching veteran, and he said it doesn’t make sense to force feed a system down the throats of players all at once, especially when you’re blessed to have superb athletes.

Sometimes, you just have to let them be special.

“As a coach coming in new, you play to your players’ strengths,” Hardin said. “You have to run your system, but if there are things they’re good at and they know, you have to keep those the same also so everything’s not completely new.

“We’ve tried to relate some of the things we’re doing this year to last year. A lot of it’s not changing right now. It might be different names, but football is blocking and tackling, so a lot of that’s the same.”

Added Hardin: “On offense, we’re going to be balanced, run and pass. We’ve got some good backs and good linemen, and that should help us have a good running game. But also, we’ve got a good quarterback and some explosive receivers to where they should win some one-on-one matchups and be explosive in the passing game.”

The Wonders have a good chance to improve on last season’s 2-4 record in the demanding Greater Metro 4 Conference, which includes Cabarrus County foes Hickory Ridge, Cox Mill and West Cabarrus. Only West Cabarrus (0-10) finished behind the Wonders in the standings last season.

“It’s like the SEC,” Hardin said of the GMC. “Top to bottom, it’s a really good league. All teams are coached well, and there are good athletes on every team. It’s a good challenge.”

It’s helpful that the Wonders will have a lot of familiar names and faces on the sidelines directing them on Friday nights. While Hardin is new, several of the assistant coaches were either a part of the program last year or A.L. Brown graduates who know the expectations of wearing that “K.”

Hardin and Jonathan Efird, an alum who’s also the head boys basketball coach, will lead the quarterbacks.

Longtime assistant Chavis Maxwell, a 1990 A.L. Brown graduate, is running backs coach.

Barry Merritt is in charge of receivers, and Caleb Spry will handle tight ends.

Todd Hagler, a beloved man in Kannapolis who’s spent more than 20 years with the Wonders, and coaching veteran Charlie Gray, CJ’s father, are tasked with leading the offensive linemen.

Kaseim Black, a 2016 graduate of A.L. Brown who has been a college assistant at Averett University, is the defensive coordinator and will lead the safeties.

Denzal Gilmore, a former standout at Concord High who played at Lenoir-Rhyne, is the cornerbacks coach.

Mike Morton, an A.L. Brown football legend who played at North Carolina and in the NFL, and Jimmy Brookings will coach the Kannapolis linebackers.

Another man who spent many years at A.L. Brown, Jeremy Ryan, is back in town to tutor the defensive line.

“It’s a good staff, from top to bottom,” Hardin said. “They’re good guys. We learn from each other, and the thing that I like is a lot of those guys either played here or coached here before. With the tradition and the roots of Kannapolis, that makes me feel good.”

The Wonders take the field tonight, ready to make their debut under their new coach, who’ll do thing his way but in the Kannapolis Way. They’ll take on Class 3A West Rowan at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.

“I’m excited,” Hardin said. “West Rowan is going to be a good Week 1 opponent. They were 9-3 last year and have a lot of guys back. It’s going to be a big game, it’s going to be a good crowd, and good for both communities.”

OTHER WONDERS TO WATCH IN 2023