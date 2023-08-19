CONCORD – Don’t let up.

That’s essentially the unspoken mantra for the 2023 Northwest Cabarrus football team.

The Trojans won nine consecutive games at one point last year and won a South Piedmont 3A Conference championship.

Don’t let up.

They had the most conference wins (six) than they’d had in 15 years.

Don’t let up.

They had perhaps the best defense in program history, giving up just four points per game in league play.

Nice. Admirable, even.

But. Don’t. Dare. Let. Up.

The Trojans, who finished 10-2 last season before losing in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs, enjoyed a fantastic season. Fourth-year Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman won’t let them forget it.

But Morman also won’t let them forget to not be satisfied because there’s more to accomplish.

The Trojans need to get used to their new normal – being the hunted – because it will only be harder to accomplish great things this time around, when every opponent wants to prove something against them.

“We didn't reach the ultimate goal, so we still have work to do,” Morman said. “But they had a really good offseason, and the guys understand that when you come back as conference champs from the year before, it’s going to be a big game every week. That’s kind of how we’ve prepared to be ready – it’s going to be a big game because we're in it.”

And also because the Trojans are loaded with talent.

They lost 17 seniors from last year’s record-setting squad, including five offensive starters and four on defense. But Northwest returns some of the best players in the county on all sides of the ball, and there’s no debating that.

Offensively, senior quarterback Alex Walker is back after throwing for 2,457 yards and 19 touchdowns. Quietly, he had almost 400 yards on the ground.

Senior Ray Jay “Runnin’” Waters had to split carries last fall but still gained nearly 800 yards and had 10 rushing touchdowns.

TROJANS SCHEDULE

AUG. 18 WEST CABARRUS

AUG. 25 at A.L. Brown

SEPT. 8 MOUNT PLEASANT

SEPT. 15 at South Rowan

SEPT. 22 EAST ROWAN

SEPT. 29 at West Rowan

OCT. 6 CARSON

OCT. 13 CONCORD

OCT. 20 at Jay M. Robinson

OCT. 27 at Central Cabarrus

Leading the way clearing people out of the way are right tackle Nolan Irwin – all 6-feet-5 inches, 270 pounds of him – and senior center Blake Barbee, who shall we say, is not averse to contact.

Two receivers who had more than 400 yards each, Cesidio Castricone and Porter Branham, return as sophomores.

The defense was led last year by middle linebacker Jackson Forrest, who was the SPC’s leading tackler. And once again, this year, he has plenty of reinforcement.

Senior Donovan Thompson, who’s also the backup quarterback, is expected to contribute heavily as a linebacker

New to the bunch is senior defensive end Jordan Gonder, a basketball star who played as a sophomore but sat out last season. Also up front is junior defensive end/linebacker Eddie Conover, junior defensive end/defensive tackle LeDarrion Menter and junior defensive tackle Malachi Norris.

“That group up front is going to be tough,” Morman said. “Those guys are young. They’re only going into their junior years, but they played a lot last year as sophomores.”

Juniors James Milligan and Dylan Gregory are key players in the defensive backfield.

The Trojans are even loaded on special teams, as Henry Forrest (Jackson’s brother) is the reigning SPC Special Teams Player of the Year. Henry Forrest is such a good athlete that he’ll also play multiple positions.

But no matter how accomplished his players were last season, Morman reminds them constantly that it takes more to be a state champion, which is the ultimate goal.

“That was the focus in our individual workouts,” Morman said. “It was, ‘Hey, these are the things that you have to work on so that you guys can continue to get better at your position,’ and they kind of took off with it this offseason. They've worked extremely hard, and we’ve seen growth in those aspects.

“So we just have to continue to develop as they continue to get better everywhere and don't become complacent. As long as we do that and just focus on one game at a time, I think we'll be fine.”

Future college athletes are all over the Northwest Cabarrus roster, and that number should also increase as the season wears on. Many players are athletic enough to excel at other sports for the school.

Shepherding the players along this year is a large, talented coaching staff.

Starting with the dominating defense, Santana Lowdermilk returns as defensive coordinator.

Coaching the defensive ends is Trevor Bembry, while Fred Moore handles defensive tackles, and Corey Newton is linebackers coach. Justin Duncan is in charge of defensive backs, and Allen Carmichael is a defensive assistant.

Helping Morman direct the offense is former A.L. Brown player Damien Washington, who also played at North Carolina.

The rest of the offensive staff includes Ryan Fowler (running backs), Blake Stoner (offensive line) and Kelly Martin.

Now, they had to put it all together.

For Morman, it’s not about breaking records or hitting certain statistical standards; it’s about growth, the product the Trojans put out on the field on Friday nights.

And if they go about their business the way they know how, they can live with the outcome.

“The big thing for us is just to continue to prepare the way we always have,” Morman said. “Our kids are very humble. We just try to keep our focus on daily wins, just like every other (team), and they're doing a great job.

“We don't look at ahead.”

OTHER TROJANS TO WATCH IN 2023