CONCORD – Breon Holmes has seen the pre-season football predictions for the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

And, no, they weren’t very kind to Holmes’ Cox Mill team.

In the eight-team league, the Chargers are predicted to finish fifth, this for a program that took second place in the GMC standings last year and reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

But the 2023 Charges look a lot different.

Not only is Holmes leading the team after taking over for Shawn Baker, now at Cornelius Hough, but gone are a lot of talented graduates who went on to college programs after helping the Chargers set a school record for victories (9-3 overall, 5-1 conference).

Doing the math, that equals a lot of young players seeing playing time in a tough conference.

But Holmes, who comes to Cox Mill from Charlotte Ardrey Kell, doesn’t necessarily view that as a negative.

With a squad laden with varsity neophytes, Holmes looks at it as a chance to instill some valuable lessons into his players, with one of the first being to pay no attention to the pre-season predictions.

The polls mean nothing but essentially someone else’s opinion, especially since the Chargers don’t take the field until their Thursday, Aug. 17, debut against Weddington at Charlotte’s Memorial Stadium.

“I tell our kids, ‘It's not about where they place us at the beginning of season; it’s about where we're placed at the end of the season,’” Holmes said. “Those rankings are there, but those rankings don't dictate your season. And so sometimes you’ve got to use it as fuel whenever you don't feel like working or you’re hurt or when you’re sick.

“I think these kids understand that as well, so we take those things, but we don't let them weigh down on us to make us feel like that’s what our season is actually going to be like. We're looking forward to where we want to be at the end of the season.”

Holmes maintains a positive outlook at his first squad as a head coach. Six offensive starters are back from last season, and four defensive starters are on the roster. He said the starters have established themselves as leaders after the first week of practice. The mindset is just what he wants.

“I feel good about our guys,” Holmes said. “It’s the first official week. We've had guys come out with a lot of energy and been flying around. A lot of these guys have been a part of summer workouts, so I think we hit the ground running on what they did. They know the intentions now, they know what we're trying to do.”

Will there be challenges?

Even though he’s a first-year head man, Holmes is a coaching veteran, and by no means does he expect things to always go smoothly with his youthful Chargers.

“We’re playing some young guys, and a lot of times you don't really know how fast the game is until you actually get into the game,” Holmes said. “I think that there'll be a challenge, but I don't think that they’re going to be a hindrance. I think it'd be more of a challenge that’s going to bless us than a challenge that’s going to hinder us.

“Another challenge is responding,” he added. “Last year, before I got here, they won nine games and beat a lot of the teams within the conference. And so you’ve got to think about it in the way that those teams are prepared to beat us now because of last year, so we’ve got to respond to all of those games again, and it's going to be tougher, winning the games that you won previously. So I think that’s going to be a challenge that the kids have to be ready to step up and win.”

Some of the names expected to see action for the Chargers might sound familiar, but there are a lot of new faces. For instance, at quarterback, DJ Smalls is in a camp battle with Hickory Ridge transfer Jon Bissonett.

CHARGERS SCHEDULE

AUG. 17 vs. Weddington (Kickoff Classic, Charlotte Memorial Stadium)

AUG. 25 KINGS MOUNTAIN

SEPT. 1 at Charlotte Country Day

SEPT. 8 HICKORY

SEPT. 15 MOORESVILLE

SEPT. 22 at West Cabarrus

SEPT. 29 A.L. BROWN

OCT. 13 LAKE NORMAN

OCT. 20 at Hickory Ridge

OCT. 27 SOUTH IREDELL

Along the offensive line, senior Shayne Otolski, who sat out last year with an injury, is in place beside guard Xavier Noje and center Donovan Green.

Two really strong pass catchers from last season – sure-handed Saxon Jenkins and speedster Jordan Cleaves – are back, with Marcus Sales also seeing action. Gavin Barber will man tight end and is expected to have a big season.

Jermaine Franklin, who was mostly an eight-quarter player at West Cabarrus last year, will be at running back.

On defense, the line is fortified by Caleb Stewart, Izaunti Brooks and Palmer Thibault. Linebacker returnees are Evan Young and Isaac Donnell.

The defensive backfield, where the dynamic Cleaves will also see action, will be patrolled by numerous sophomores making their varsity debuts.

Guiding them along will be a coaching staff Holmes is proud of. It includes newcomer Brian Styerwalt, a former quarterbacks coach at Providence Day who moved back to North Carolina after a stint in Colorado; receivers coach Andre White, who starred at Concord High School; running backs coach James Farmer, who is a counselor at Cox Mill and played at West Liberty University; Shaun Gaines and Brandon Dillard, who’ll coach defensive backs; and veteran holdover Matt Sheets returns as defensive coordinator.

Holmes will coach the offensive line, with assistance from former Charger lineman Jacob Sedlacek.

So Holmes is ready for his young bunch to take the field next week and prove their wares against a bonafide powerhouse, a Weddington team that’s lost just eight games in the past five seasons.

But that doesn’t lessen Holmes’ expectation – which has nothing to do with the teams ranked above the Chargers.

“The No. 1 expectation is we want win each day,” Holmes said. “And I feel like if we win each day, we put ourselves in the best position to win on Fridays, to win on Thursdays. Football is a game, but at the end of the day, football is a game that teaches you a lot about life.

“So those are my expectations on the season, every day, because we want to win on Fridays and Thursdays, and we want to take care of our business in the classroom. We feel that we want to continue to build things together by doing things the right way.”

OTHER CHARGERS TO WATCH