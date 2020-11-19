CROSS COUNTRY: Blackwelder, Newhouse finish first in West Cabarrus-A.L. Brown meet

KANNAPOLIS – A.L. Brown’s Gabe Blackwelder and West Cabarrus’ Madeline Newhouse came out on top in the individual races during a cross country meet on the Kannapolis School’s track Thursday.

A.L. Brown also won the boys team competition, and West Cabarrus came out the winner among the girls squads.

Blackwelder, a senior who has signed with UNC Pembroke, finished with a time of 10 minutes, 59 seconds to garner the individual victory among the boys. Two more Wonders seniors – Kevin Stegall (11:03) and Onesimo Rosas (11:12) --took second and third places. West Cabarrus’ Ashton Ventura (11:25) and Luke Dolan (11:39) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Newhouse ran the 3,200-meter girls race in 14:10 to end the day as the top individual girls finisher. She was followed by teammate Taylor David (14:24) and A.L. Brown runners Jane Herrera (14:30) and Trinity Robinson (15:34), while West Cabarrus’ Ashlynn Shivery (15:59) rounded out the top five.