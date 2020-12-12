 Skip to main content
CROSS COUNTRY: Bulldogs’ Barnette, Wolverines’ Ventura ace the field at Dorton Park
  • Updated
12-13 CROSS COUNTRY 1

Jay M. Robinson's Amaya Barnette (left) and West Cabarrus' Ashton Ventura

 JOAN MOORE, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

CONCORD – Jay M. Robinson’s Amaya Barnette and West Cabarrus’ Ashton Ventura were the top individual performers during the cross country meet at Dorton Park Thursday afternoon.

Barnette won the girls’ race with a time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds, which was more than 1½ minutes faster than the next-closest competitor.

Ventura took the boys’ race, crossing the finish line of the 2.2-mile course in 13:35.

Jay M. Robinson’s Theone Davis was the girls runner-up with a time of 18:25. West Cabarrus runners took the next six positions in this order: Taylor David (20:03). Jordan Testh (20:05), Madeline Newhouse (20:11) and Sarah Grimm (20:13).

West Cabarrus competitors nabbed the top four boys spots, as Ventura was followed by teammates Luke Dolan (13:54), Matthew Byrd (14:07) and Jake Halbach (14:18). Jay M. Robinson’s Bransen Rhew (14:31) and Justin Hughes (14:49) were fifth and sixth, respectively. West Cabarrus’ Brodie McCartan (15:24) and Nicholas Tost (17:24) completed the field.  

