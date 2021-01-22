CROSS COUNTRY: Bulls' Anderson, Chargers' Jones and Crusaders' Sansbury vying for NCHSAA championships

CONCORD – When the N.C. High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championships begin this weekend, three runners with Cabarrus County ties will be in the hunt for a title.

Hickory Ridge senior Bryce Anderson will be competing for the Class 4A boys championship this morning.

On Saturday morning, Cox Mill junior Kaitlyn Jones will vie for the Class 3A girls championship, while Huntersville Christ the King senior Emily Sansbury will be racing for the 1A girls crown in the evening session.

All races will take place at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

Anderson is wrapping up a strong career. He won the Cabarrus County Cross Country Championships in 2019 but was unable to defend his title last year because of COVID-19. He finished third in the Southwestern 4A Conference meet this season with a time of 16 minutes, 54 seconds. For his efforts, he was named to the all-conference team.

Anderson also performed well at last week’s 4A Midwest Regional meet, taking fourth place with a time of 16:10.02, roughly two seconds behind first-place finisher Ethan Long of Greenboro Page (16:08.49).

Jones placed 20th at last week’s 3A Midwest Regional in Kernersville with a time of 20:25.70.

Sansbury took third place at last week’s 1A West Regional competition in Bryson City, clocking in at 20:27.93.