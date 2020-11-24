CROSS COUNTRY: Cox Mill's Harris, Jones roll against A.L. Brown, Jay M. Robinson

CONCORD – Cox Mill’s Izic Harris and Kaitlyn Jones won individual races during a cross country meet at Frank Liske Park Monday.

The Chargers (21) also won the girls team competition over A.L. Brown (38) and Jay M. Robinson.

A.L. Brown (29) claimed the boys team prize over Cox Mill (42) and Jay M. Brown.

Harris won the individual boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 11 seconds, while Jones was first among the girls in 21:32.

The top five boys finishers were Harris, Cox Mill’s Spencer Connick (17:31) and A.L. Brown’s Kevin Stegall (18:14), Gabe Blackwelder (18:15) and Junior Rosas (19:03).

The girls 1-through-5 runners were Jones, Cox Mill’s Alexis Hanson (21:41) and Amanda Marais (22:44), A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmanocky (23:17) and Jay M. Robinson’s Amaya Barnette (26:08).