CROSS COUNTRY: Kamanocky, Blackwelder put on record performances to help Wonders top rival Spiders

CONCORD – Emily Karmanocky and Gabe Blackwelder each set personal records as the A.L. Brown cross country teams swept rival Concord Tuesday at Vietnam Memorial Park.
Karmanocky, a sophomore, established her new mark by finishing the girls race in 20 minutes, 18 seconds. It was the second-fastest time in school history for a girls runner.
Meanwhile, 12th-grader Blackwelder sped through the course in 18 minutes to notch the boys win on what was Senior Night for the Wonders.
A.L. Brown junior Jane Herrera (23:26) took second place among the girls and was followed by Concord’s Bella Tierney (24:57), the Wonders’ Trinity Robinson (25:32) and Spider Emmma Leigh Stewart (26:45).
A.L. Brown runners Kaydence Hauss (28:23) and Kathy Nunez (28L59) completed the girls field.
Wonders runners actually took the top four spots in the boys race: Blackwelder, Onesimo Rosas (18:08). Kevin Stegall (18:41) and John Paul Canpos Mancilla (19:51). Concord’s Daniel Tierney (19:51) came in fifth place.
Here’s a complete list of the boys finishers:
1. Gabe Blackwelder, 18:00, A.L. Brown
2. Onesimo Rosas, 18:08, A.L. Brown
3. Kevin Stegall, 18:41, A.L. Brown
4. John Paul Canpos Mancilla, 19:51, A.L. Brown
5. Daniel Tierney, 19:51, Concord
6. Noah Bryan-Haigler, 19:52, A.L. Brown
7. Jaylen Currence, 20:01, Concord
8. Dom Hauss, 20:29, A.L. Brown
9. Josiah Bautista, 20:29, A.L. Brown
10. Raouf Dalsing, 20:35, A.L. Brown
11. Josiah Cook, 21:47, A.L. Brown
12. Riley Bryan-Haigler, 22:02, A.L. Brown
13. Connor Bryan-Haigler, 22:22, A.L. Brown
14. Matthew Thornton, 23:20, Concord
15. Akhilesh Shivaramakrishnan, 23:21, Concord
16. Trevor Freeman, 24:38, A.L. Brown
17. Camden Bowers, 24:59, A.L. Brown
18. Lyam Hall, 25:55, A.L. Brown
