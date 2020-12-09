CROSS COUNTRY: Kamanocky, Blackwelder put on record performances to help Wonders top rival Spiders

CONCORD – Emily Karmanocky and Gabe Blackwelder each set personal records as the A.L. Brown cross country teams swept rival Concord Tuesday at Vietnam Memorial Park.

Karmanocky, a sophomore, established her new mark by finishing the girls race in 20 minutes, 18 seconds. It was the second-fastest time in school history for a girls runner.

Meanwhile, 12th-grader Blackwelder sped through the course in 18 minutes to notch the boys win on what was Senior Night for the Wonders.

A.L. Brown junior Jane Herrera (23:26) took second place among the girls and was followed by Concord’s Bella Tierney (24:57), the Wonders’ Trinity Robinson (25:32) and Spider Emmma Leigh Stewart (26:45).

A.L. Brown runners Kaydence Hauss (28:23) and Kathy Nunez (28L59) completed the girls field.

Wonders runners actually took the top four spots in the boys race: Blackwelder, Onesimo Rosas (18:08). Kevin Stegall (18:41) and John Paul Canpos Mancilla (19:51). Concord’s Daniel Tierney (19:51) came in fifth place.

Here’s a complete list of the boys finishers:

1. Gabe Blackwelder, 18:00, A.L. Brown

2. Onesimo Rosas, 18:08, A.L. Brown