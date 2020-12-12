 Skip to main content
CROSS COUNTRY: Northwest Cabarrus sweeps meet against rival Wonders
  • Updated
12-13 NORTHWEST-A.L. BROWN LOGOS

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus boys and girls swept a cross country meet against crosstown rival A.L. Brown Thursday at Vietnam Veterans Park.

Trojan runners took the top two positions among the boys competitors, as sophomore Owen Evans (17 minutes, 16 seconds) finished ahead of teammate Raj Patel (17:46).

Northwest Cabarrus cemented the first four spots in the individual girls race, led by seniors Olivia Andrews (23:07), Kristina Weaver (24:25) and Sophie Newhouse (24:34), along with freshman Cayleigh McManus (24:46). A.L. Brown’s Jane Herrera (24:49) was fifth.

The Trojans’ Lauren Bradshaw (24:57) came in sixth place, while the Wonders’ Trinity Robinson (25:35), Kaydence Hauss (27:36) and Kathy Nunez (28:08) were next, with Northwest’s Claire Sexton taking the 10th position.

After Evans and Patel in the boys race were A.L. Brown runners Kevin Stegall (17:59), Onesimo Rosas (18:10) and Gabe Blackwelder (18:23).

The rest of the top 10 included Northwest Cabarrus’ Noah Houston (18:51), A.L. Brown’s Noah Bryan-Haigler (19:25), and Trojans Blake Andrews (19:38), Christopher Greer (19:40) and Cameron Beaver (19:52).

    

Tags

