CROSS COUNTRY: Northwest’s Owens and West’s Newhouse run to victories, while Trojans sweep team competitions

CONCORD – Northwest Cabarrus runner Owen Evans and West Cabarrus’ Madeline Newhouse were the top individual performers Tuesday evening during a cross country meet at Vietnam Veterans Park.
Owens’ effort helped the Northwest Cabarrus boys win the team competition, while the Trojan girls also ran away with a win.
Owens finished the 3.1 mile course with a time of 17 minutes, 52 seconds. Fellow Trojan Raj Patel (18:06) was next, and West Cabarrus’ Ashton Ventura (19:02) was third.
The next four boys were Northwest Cabarrus runners Jonavon Whitaker (19:12), Noah Houston (19:37), Christopher Greer (19:46) and Cameron Beaver (20:01), while West Cabarrus’ Landon Hicks (20:04), Central Cabarrus’ Samuel Hartman (20:09) and the Wolverines’ Luke Dolan (20:13) rounded out the top 10.
Newhouse motored to her victory in 22:47, and teammate Taylor David (23:04) was second among the girls. After that, Northwest Cabarrus runners Olivia Andrews (23:18), Kristina Weaver (24:05), Katelyn Rink (24:20), Lauren Bradshaw (24:39) and Taylor Hyman (24:42) were next, followed by Central Cabarrus’ Taylor Hanson (24:55) and Lauren Krum (25:20), and Trojan Cayleigh McManus (25:59).
The Northwest Cabarrus boys finished with 18 points and were followed by West Cabarrus (47) and Central Cabarrus (77).
In the girls team competition, Northwest Cabarrus (25) earned the win comfortably over West Cabarrus (50) and Central Cabarrus (57).
