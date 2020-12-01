CROSS COUNTRY: Northwest’s Owens and West’s Newhouse run to victories, while Trojans sweep team competitions

CONCORD – Northwest Cabarrus runner Owen Evans and West Cabarrus’ Madeline Newhouse were the top individual performers Tuesday evening during a cross country meet at Vietnam Veterans Park.

Owens’ effort helped the Northwest Cabarrus boys win the team competition, while the Trojan girls also ran away with a win.

Owens finished the 3.1 mile course with a time of 17 minutes, 52 seconds. Fellow Trojan Raj Patel (18:06) was next, and West Cabarrus’ Ashton Ventura (19:02) was third.

The next four boys were Northwest Cabarrus runners Jonavon Whitaker (19:12), Noah Houston (19:37), Christopher Greer (19:46) and Cameron Beaver (20:01), while West Cabarrus’ Landon Hicks (20:04), Central Cabarrus’ Samuel Hartman (20:09) and the Wolverines’ Luke Dolan (20:13) rounded out the top 10.

Newhouse motored to her victory in 22:47, and teammate Taylor David (23:04) was second among the girls. After that, Northwest Cabarrus runners Olivia Andrews (23:18), Kristina Weaver (24:05), Katelyn Rink (24:20), Lauren Bradshaw (24:39) and Taylor Hyman (24:42) were next, followed by Central Cabarrus’ Taylor Hanson (24:55) and Lauren Krum (25:20), and Trojan Cayleigh McManus (25:59).