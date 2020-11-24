CROSS COUNTRY: West Cabarrus runners sweep meets

CONCORD – Madeline Newhouse crossed the finish line before any of her peers again, as the West Cabarrus High School cross country runner won the girls 3.1-mile race at Vietnam Veterans Park Monday.

It was another impressive meet for Newhouse, whose individual win last week led the Wolverines to their first team victory.

The Wolverines also won the team competition over Concord High, as Newhouse finished with a time of 23 minutes, 56 seconds. West Cabarrus’ Ashton Ventura won the boys individual race in 19:13.

West Cabarrus, in its first year of existence, dominated the overall meet. In the girls race, the Wolverines’ Taylor David (24:04) was second, while Concord’s Emma Leigh Stewart (27:00) was third, followed by West Cabarrus’ Ashlyn Shivery (28:20) and Sarah Grimm (29:47).

Concord’s Jaylen Currence (19:59) was second in the boys race, and Wolverines Matthew Byrd (20:01), Landon Hicks (20:11) and Jake Halbach (20:42) were next.