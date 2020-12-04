CROSS COUNTRY: Wolverines and Vikings share wins at Dorton Park

CONCORD – West Cabarrus and Central Cabarrus split victories during a meeting of two South Piedmont 3A Conference cross country teams at Dorton Park Thursday.

The West Cabarrus boys took an 18-37 team victory over the Vikings, while the Central Cabarrus girls won the girls team competition, 26-30, going head to head with the Wolverine girls.

Meanwhile, the two individual race winners were Wolverines, as Ashton Ventura topped all the boys runners by finishing the 2.2-mile course in 13 minutes, 11.17 seconds, and Madeline Newhouse raced to the girls victory in 15:40.17.

West Cabarrus had five of the top six boys finishers on this day. Wolverine Landon Hicks took second place (13:34.8) and was followed by Central Cabarrus’ Sam Hartman (13:53.97), and then West Cabarrus’ Matthew Byrd (14:06.84), Luke Dolan (14:56.9) and Brodie McCartan (15:03.38).

Rounding out the top 10 among the boys were the Vikings’ Jackson Baglio (15:24.37), Ian Hawks (15:40.72), Calbert Garibo Martinez (15:51.76) and Shelton Hanson (16:37.51).