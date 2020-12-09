 Skip to main content
CROSS COUNTRY: Wolverines, Vikings split at Frank Liske Park
  • Updated
Cross Country-3.jpg

Runners head out during a cross country tri-meet between Central Cabbarus, Jay M Robinson and West Cabarrus at Frank Liske Park Tuesday. 

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD – It was a highly competitive day at Frank Liske Park, as the West Cabarrus and Central Cabarrus cross country teams split the boys and girls team victories.

The boys race was dominated by the Wolverines, who took four of the top five places. They were led by Ashton Ventura, who brought in a time of 20 minutes, 56 seconds on the 3.3-mile course.

Cross Country-14.jpg

West Cabarrus' Ashton Ventura builds on his lead. 

Ventura was followed by Central Cabarrus’ Sam Hartman (21:30), who managed to stretch past West Cabarrus’ Luke Dolan (21:54), Matthew Byrd (22:49) and Jake Halbach (23:32), who rounded out the top five.

Jay M. Robinson’s two runners, Justin Hughes (23:22) and Bransen Rhew (23:32) came next, followed by West Cabarrus’ Brodie McCarten (24:29), as well as Central Cabarrus’ Calbert Garibo Martinez (24:31) and Ian Hawks (24:37) rounding out the top 10.

Cross Country-9.jpg

Madeline Newhouse leads a group of girls runners from Central Cabarus, Jay M Robinson and West Cabarrus through the mud. 

The girls race was much more of a nail-biter, as the Vikings squeaked by the Wolverines by just three points, compared to an 18-point gap in the boys race.

Despite their team not winning, West Cabarrus’ Madeline Newhouse (24:52) and Taylor David (25:22) were the first two girls to finish the race. Jay M. Robinson’s Amaya Barnette (26:00) came next, with Taylor Hanson (26:21) and Lauren Krum (27:48) of Central Cabarrus finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

The rest of the girls top 10 was Central Cabarrus’ Lacie McGee (28:46), West Cabarrus’ Ashlyn Shivery (29:00), Jay M. Robinson’s Theone Davis (29:13), as well as Central Cabarrus’ Ava Thornton (29:37) and Ashleigh Bignall (32:51).

