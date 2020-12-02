CROSS COUNTRY: Wonders’ Karmanocky, Spiders’ Currence top the field at Frank Liske Park

CONCORD – A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmanocky and Concord High’s Jaylen Currence took individual victories Tuesday during a three-team meet at Frank Liske Park.

A.L. Brown was also first in the girls team standings, while the Wonders tied Concord as a winner in the boys competition.

Karmanocky cruised to the win among the girls individuals, finishing the 3.3-mile course in 22 minutes, 24 seconds – nearly three minutes ahead of the next-closest runner. Jay M. Robinson’s Amaya Barnette (25:39) was second, A.L. Brown’s Jane Herrera (26:26) was third, with Concord’s Bella Tierney (26:34) fourth and the Wonders’ Trinity Robinson (27:36) fifth.

Rounding out the girls top 10 were Concord’s Emma Stewart (28:37) and Abigail Guinto Avila (28.4), Jay M. Robinson’s Theone Davis (30:06), and A.L. Brown’s Kaydence Hauss (32:46) and Kathy Nunez (33:33).

Currence was the No. 1 boys runner Tuesday, thanks to his time of 21:59. His teammate Daniel Tierney (22:12) was second, with A.L. Brown’s JP Bautista (22:24) and Raouf Dalsing taking third and fourth, respectively, and Jay M. Robinson’s Justin Hughes finishing fifth.

The rest of the boys top 10 was Concord’s Zayne Martin (23:27), A.L. Brown’s Josiah Cook (23:29) and Connor Bryan-Hagler (23:4), Jay M. Robinson’s Branson Rhew (23:59) and the Wonders’ Riley Bryan-Hagler (24:46).