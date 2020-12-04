CROSS COUNTRY: Wonders roll in SPC meet at Frank Liske Park

CONCORD – A.L Brown boys took the top five positions among boys during a three-team South Piedmont 3A Conference meet Thursday afternoon at Frank Liske Park.

The Wonders’ Kevin Stegall was the first boy to cross the finish line, clocking a time of 19:33 on the 3.3 mile course. After that, it was Gabe Blackwelder (19:35), Junior Rosas (19:38), Dominique Hauss (21:31) and Noah Bryan Haigler (21:35).

Jay M. Robinson’s Amaya Barnette took first place among the girls, finishing in 25:50. The rest of the field included A.L. Brown’s Jane Herrera (26:16), Northwest Cabarrus’ Sophie Newhouse (27:28), A.L. Brown’s Trinity Robinson (28:01), Jay M. Robinson’s Theone Davis (29:45), the Wonders’ Kaydence Hauss (30:46), the Trojans’ Simryn Chiniwalla (31:09) and Claire Sexton (31:21), and A.L. Brown’s Kathy Nunez (33:28).

Rounding out the top 10 for the boys were Northwest’s Braden Patterson (22:02) and Coleson Rowe (22:16), Jay M. Robinson’s Justin Hughes (22:28), and A.L. Brown’s JP Bautista (22:30) and Josiah Cook (22:34).